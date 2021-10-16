Beavercreek police seeking information in connection to damaged golf course

Golf Course Damage Photo Courtesy: Beavercreek Police Department

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Police Department is asking the public for help finding who was responsible for causing damage to a golf course during the night hours.

Police say damage was caused to the Beavercreek Golf Club course, which is located on 2800 New Germany Trebein Road.

Police are asking people who live in the area to check their home security cameras.

Anyone with information that could help police are asked to call the department at (937) 426-1225.

