Listen to your heart

Listen to your people. Make your team meetings and 1:1s safe spaces for people to express their ideas, ask questions, and be heard. Encourage them to share how they’re really feeling and give them the opportunity to have difficult conversations. When your team knows they can do this without fear, it actually breeds innovation and agility — you can move past problems faster, you can minimize input and maximize output, and at the end of the day your team will feel seen, understood, and supported. This is sometimes easier said than done so as part of our remote work toolkit, we included a guide that teaches people leaders how to lead with empathy. This has been incredibly well received as many managers care but don’t know how to demonstrate it effectively — especially via a screen.
