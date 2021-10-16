Dearborn doctor appointed to Michigan Athletic Trainers Board
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the appointment of Abedelrahim Asfour, M.D., of Dearborn, to the Michigan Athletic Trainers Board Friday, Oct. 15, 2021....www.pressandguide.com
why is it her face is playing it all over the place when the story is about something totally different...... it's like looking at the joker from Batman in every article
