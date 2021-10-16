CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dearborn, MI

Dearborn doctor appointed to Michigan Athletic Trainers Board

By Brian Johnston
Dearborn Press & Guide
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the appointment of Abedelrahim Asfour, M.D., of Dearborn, to the Michigan Athletic Trainers Board Friday, Oct. 15, 2021....

www.pressandguide.com

Comments / 6

nota
8d ago

why is it her face is playing it all over the place when the story is about something totally different...... it's like looking at the joker from Batman in every article

Reply(2)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Fire burns aboard container ship off British Columbia

VICTORIA, British Columbia (AP) — A fire was burning in several containers aboard a cargo ship off Canada’s Pacific coast province of British Columbia on Sunday. The Canadian Coast Guard said it received word late Saturday morning that a fire had broken out in 10 damaged containers aboard the MV Zim Kingston, which is now anchored about five miles off the provincial capital of Victoria, and that two of the burning containers contain hazardous material identified as potassium amylxanthate.
ACCIDENTS
NBC News

Braves beat Dodgers 4-2, head to first World Series since '99

ATLANTA — Eddie Rosario capped a remarkable NL Championship Series with a three-run homer, sending the Atlanta Braves to the World Series for the first time since 1999 with a 4-2 victory over the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night. The Braves won the best-of-seven series four games...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Trenton, MI
Government
City
Trenton, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Dearborn, MI
Government
City
Dearborn, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer

Comments / 0

Community Policy