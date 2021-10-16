Monroe County man charged in homicide, after police respond to domestic disturbance

Are you among those who still believe our addiction to cell phones isn’t having a drastic impact on society? Well, we recently got a chilling illustration of how far we’ve strayed from decency in exchange for the ability to see everything through the lens of an overpriced, hand-held gadget. A man harassed and then raped a woman in a more than 40-minute atrocity last week on a SEPTA commuter train outside of Philadelphia. Police say several witnesses to the attack recorded it on their phones instead of intervening or calling 911. It wasn’t until a SEPTA employee called police that the attack was stopped, and the man was arrested. SEPTA issued a statement reminding anyone witnessing such a thing to report it to authorities by calling 911, pressing an emergency button on every train car or using the authority’s emergency safety app. The fact that SEPTA even needs to put out such a statement speaks volumes to the extent of our societal problem.

