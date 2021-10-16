CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema received the legal maximum of donations from several known GOP donors, new FEC filings show

By Connor Perrett
Business Insider
Business Insider
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tkkQb_0cTNhixK00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kwEzR_0cTNhixK00
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat of Arizona.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call Inc. via Getty Images

  • Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema received the maximum donation allowed by law from several GOP donors.
  • Donors previously donated to pro-Trump PACs and a PAC to elect Republicans to the Senate.
  • Sinema, a Democrat, has positioned herself as a key obstacle to President Joe Biden's agenda.

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat, received the maximum donation allowed by law by several longtime GOP donors, according to a campaign fundraising report filed Friday with the Federal Election Commission.

According to the FEC data, first reported by Mother Jones , Sinema raised $1.1 million between July and September this year, about the same amount she raised in previous fundraising cycles, according to the report, despite growing frustration among Arizona Democrats .

Included in the FEC disclosure are several GOP donors who have previously supported efforts to elect former President Donald Trump and to help Republicans get the majority in the Senate. The maximum individual contribution limit is $2,900 per election, with a maximum of $5,800 in a two-year period, according to FEC guidelines.

Among those who made the maximum donation was Minnesota billionaire Stan Hubbard, who regularly donates to the RNC and supported Scott Walker and eventually Trump's campaign for president through donations to a super PAC, Mother Jones reported.

Jimmy Haslam, the owner of the Cleveland Brown's and Pilot truck stops, and his wife, Susan, individually donated the maximum legal amount to Sinema on September 30, Mother Jones reported, citing the FEC data. According to the report, Haslam has given at least $425,000 to the Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC associated with Sen. Mitch McConnell that works to elect Republicans in the Senate.

Other GOP donors who backed Sinema include Marc Rowan, the CEO of the private equity firm Apollo who backed Trump's failed bid for reelection, and his wife, Carolyn, who individually donated the maximum legal limit. Private equity executive Anthony De Nicola, who also has backed the Senate Leadership Fund, also donated the maximum legal limit to Sinema, according to Mother Jones.

Progressives and other Democrats have grown frustrated with Sinema, who has made headlines in recent months for her reluctance to support key pieces of President Joe Biden's agenda . Sinema is currently fundraising in Europe, per The New York Times .

Both Sinema and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin have been opposed to parts of a Democratic spending plan to invest in climate, education, and healthcare spending. While Manchin has been clear about wanting to cut the price tag of the proposal, it's largely unclear what Sinema would support, as Insider previously reported.

Sinema, however, has reportedly been opposed to raising tax rates for individuals and large corporations, said two Senate Democratic aides familiar with the matter . Her position threatens to deprive the package of over $700 billion in revenue to pay for Biden's "Build Back Better" agenda.

Sinema, a first-term lawmaker, is not up for re-election until 2024.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 287

phill riley
8d ago

You can always follow the money; this explains everything. Unless she sends it back, Arizona democrats should make sure she has a good challenger in the Primary.

Reply(132)
65
girl has no name
8d ago

She literally lied to constituents to get elected... She should lose all Committee assignments and no confidence in the Senate, same with Manchin.

Reply(1)
53
Dorothy Remington
7d ago

Sinema HAS TO GO!I'm sorry I voted for her. I had hopes for her then, but alas, she has proven me wrong. she's unworthy of public service.

Reply(5)
31
Related
Mother Jones

Is Kyrsten Sinema Ready to Listen to Elizabeth Warren?

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. Negotiations over President Joe Biden’s sweeping domestic agenda hit the skids this month when Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) made clear she’d refuse to back tax hikes on corporations to pay for an expected $2 trillion in spending.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Arizona State
Mother Jones

SCOOP: Manchin Tells Associates He’s Considering Leaving the Democratic Party and Has an Exit Plan

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. In recent days, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) has told associates that he is considering leaving the Democratic Party if President Joe Biden and Democrats on Capitol Hill do not agree to his demand to cut the size of the social infrastructure bill from $3.5 trillion to $1.75 trillion, according to people who have heard Manchin discuss this. Manchin has said that if this were to happen, he would declare himself an “American Independent.” And he has devised a detailed exit strategy for his departure.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

We’re Starting to Learn Just How Big Democrats’ Kyrsten Sinema Problem Is

There was a time when West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, because he represented by far the most conservative state of any Senate Democrat, was considered the primary obstacle to Democrats’ proposed Build Back Better Act, the signature piece of social infrastructure and climate change legislation they’re slowly negotiating and I’m constantly writing about.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WJTV 12

Deal on Biden’s $2T plan edges closer; Harris is ‘confident’

WASHINGTON (AP) — A deal within reach, President Joe Biden and Congress’ top Democrats edged close to sealing their giant domestic legislation, though the informal deadline appeared to slip as they worked to scale back the measure and determine how to pay for it. Negotiations were expected to continue into the weekend, all sides indicating […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Haslam
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Mother Jones
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Senate Leadership#Democratic#Gop#Republicans#Rnc#Pac#The Cleveland Brown#Apollo
TheAtlantaVoice

Zelizer: Biden’s problem is bigger than two unruly senators

Democratic Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin are dominating Capitol Hill. Given the 50-50 split in the Senate, Democrats can’t afford to lose a single vote on the budget reconciliation bill — and Sinema and Manchin are using that leverage to force huge concessions from the Biden administration. Both Sinema and Manchin are insisting on paring down the overall cost […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
MSNBC

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) is feeling the heat after the resignation of members of her veterans advisory council

Arizona's Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema is under increasing pressure after five members of her veterans advisory council resigned in protest, accusing her of being “one of the principal obstacles to progress” because she refuses to back key provisions of President Biden’s agenda. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to David Lucier, one of the five veterans who left Sinema’s team, about the resignations and what this all means for the Build Back Better Act and Sinema's future.Oct. 24, 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Business Insider

264K+
Followers
18K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy