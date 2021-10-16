CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morgantown, WV

WVU reminds campus of resources and education for sexual assault, Title IX

By Christian Meffert
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FGkrl_0cTNhZxf00

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After recent protests, West Virginia University (WVU) has decided to remind the campus community of the education and resources available to them regarding personal safety, sexual assault and other Title IX-related crimes.

WVU’s Title IX coordinator is the one who oversees investigations involving civil rights-based complaints like Title IX on behalf of the Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI).

“We support the choices survivors make – whether or not to report, and to whom to report – and recognize that these choices are particularly difficult in some cases,” said James Goins, Jr., WVU’s Director of Equity Assurance and Title IX coordinator. “When a sexual assault occurs, I want to be clear that it is never the victim’s fault.”

On the DEI website there is information about “how to report abuse or file a complaint , the process and a detailed flow chart that walks through it step by step, as well as support offered along the way.” For anonymity, people can contact the Title IX On-Call Line at 304-906-9930.

“Knowing what to do and who to talk to can be confusing,” Amy Kittle, the assistant director for Prevention and Education with DEI, said. “There are people here to guide you to support and resources. We want to help you feel safer and informed following the aftermath of an assault.”

Suspect arrested after WVU campus burglary

Victims of rape, sexual assault, or are a witness to one, should get to a safe place immediately and call 911.

In the case of an assault:

  1. Do not bathe , douche or brush teeth (this will allow law-enforcement and medical professionals to collect evidence). And do not wash clothing (put it in a disposable bag and bring it to the emergency room).
  2. Go to an emergency room and get a Sexual Assault Forensic Exam. WVU students who are victims of sexual assault can obtain a SAFE exam and related medical treatment for free at J. W. Ruby Memorial Hospital when they present their WVU ID.
    Directions to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital Emergency Room
    Directions to Mon Health Medical Center Emergency Room
  3. Tell someone — a trusted friend, parent or relative. Call someone you can talk to, no matter how late it is. You can always find and talk to a resident assistant, resident director or any member of the Student Affairs staff. These staff are required to report disclosures to the Title IX coordinator.
  4. Call the local rape and domestic violence center at 304-292-5100. An advocate is trained to help victims know their medical and legal options and provide emotional support. For a 24-hour hotline call 1-888-825-7835.

Victims and witnesses can report the assault to the WVU Title IX Coordinator.

To ensure your safety, remember:

  • Know your limits and communicate them clearly and firmly to your partner. Decide what you are willing to do sexually. Never assume that others know how you feel.
  • Recognize people who are disrespectful to you . This includes someone who tries to make you feel guilty for saying “no,” doesn’t respect your limits, tries to get you drunk or tries to give you drugs.
  • Trust your feelings . Leave if you feel uncomfortable.
  • Be aware of your surroundings and avoid secluded places, especially with someone you don’t know well.
  • Download the LiveSafe app , which enables direct and discreet two-way communication with University Police using text, photo, video and audio. It also lets you virtually walk your friends and family home with SafeWalk.
  • Submit a complaint to the Title IX Office anytime you believe a violation has occurred (students, faculty and staff can submit).

More information in regards to health, safety, preparedness and training resources can be found at safety.wvu.edu , police.wvu.edu , or by following the WVU Safety and Wellness Facebook page and @WVUsafety on Twitter.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WBOY 12 News

Inaugural West Virginia Miss Amazing Pageant kicks off in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The first-ever West Virginia Miss Amazing Pageant took place on Saturday at the Morgantown Elks Lodge. The event showcased six girls, ages six to twenty-four, and their skills, including a one-on-one interview with the judges, a personal introduction, a passion presentation and an evening gown portion. Miss Amazing events across the country […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

$13.1 million from the Victims of Crime Act given to various West Virginian agencies by Gov. Justice

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice has announced that $13,182,765 in Victims of Crime Act Assistance (VOCA) sub-grant funds was awarded to 84 agencies throughout the state. The VOCA money will be used to provide such things as “counseling, personal advocacy, court advocacy, client transportation, and support services to victims of crimes including domestic violence, sexual violence, child […]
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
Education
Morgantown, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Morgantown, WV
WBOY 12 News

DUI simulator comes to Robert C. Byrd High School

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Students at Robert C. Byrd High School got a chance to see what it’s like to drive drunk thanks to a DUI simulator. The simulator is part of a collaboration between several different national and state-level organizations. Drivers education students at RCB took the pretend car for a spin as the blood […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

WV State Trooper arrested for domestic battery in Wyoming County

PINEVILLE, W.Va. (WVNS) — A West Virginia State Trooper was arrested on domestic battery charges, according to the Pineville Police Department. In a press release issued by Chief Zack Helmandollar, he said the police department responded to a domestic disturbance in Pineville on Thursday. After an investigation, police arrested James Bradford Fox for domestic battery. […]
PINEVILLE, WV
WBOY 12 News

South Harrison High School agriculture teacher wins $50,000

LOST CREEK, W.Va. – In July, we told you about the South Harrison High School agriculture teacher who was a finalist in the Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence. On Thursday, John Lockhart was surprised at the school was one of 15 winners nationwide in the contest with $50,000. The total $50,000 […]
LOST CREEK, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Title Ix#Drugs#Domestic Violence#Wvu#The Division Of Diversity#Dei#Prevention And Education
WBOY 12 News

WV law enforcement attended class on horses, preventing animal cruelty

MASONTOWN, W.Va. – Law enforcement officers and animal control officers from throughout the state are learning how to handle abused and neglected horses. Valley Ridge Farm hosted the Heart of Phoenix Equine Rescue for an annual clinic in Preston County on Thursday. The credited course teaches officers how to handle horses and what the laws are […]
MASONTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Gov. Justice, legislative leaders address proposal for 3 western Maryland counties to join West Virginia, ‘a chance to live in paradise’

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Citing calls from local, regional and national media, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice held a news conference Friday morning to discuss a proposal made by some state legislators in western Maryland to have the three counties they represent become a part of West Virginia. The three counties, Garrett, home to the Deep […]
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

2K+
Followers
659
Post
403K+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy