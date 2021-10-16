CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wacth Junior Dos Santos get slammed through a table in his AEW debut match

By Simon Samano, The Blue Corner, Follow @SJSamano
If former UFC heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos decides that pro wrestling is his next career calling, it just might work out.

It’s been an interesting three months with the Dan Lambert and American Top Team storyline on AEW television, with killer promo after killer promo and great segment after great segment. All of it led to the first member of ATT partaking in an actual match Friday on “AEW Rampage,” with Dos Santos stepping up for a six-man tag match with partners Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky against Chris Jericho, Jake Hager and Sammy Guevara.

And you know what? Dos Santos held his own nicely on the big stage!

The high spot for JDS was taking a bump from Hager, who slammed him through the announcers table outside of the ring. For it to look as good as it did, JDS had to sell it properly – and he did.

All in all, this was some pretty solid in-ring work from JDS for it being his first time in a match. Dos Santos doesn’t have any sort of long-term contract in place with AEW, but he told MMA Junkie’s Danny Segura this week that he’s not ruling out pro wrestling as the next chapter of his career.

Count us in.

The Blue Corner is MMA Junkie’s blog space. We don’t take it overly serious, and neither should you. If you come complaining to us that something you read here is not hard-hitting news, expect to have the previous sentence repeated in ALL CAPS.

