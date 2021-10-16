'This is great': First all-Black referee crew in Spokane history

PULLMAN, Wash. — Defensive Coordinator Jake Dickert has been named the interim head coach at Washington State University. This is Dickert's second season at WSU. According to his biography on the team's website, in his first season with WSU the defense produced All-Pac-12 Conference selections. The team also led the league with eight forced fumbles and was fourth in rush defense. He has 14 years of college coaching experience and came to WSU after three seasons at the University of Wyoming.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO