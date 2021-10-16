CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'This is great': First all-Black referee crew in Spokane history

 8 days ago
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Medical Lake vs. Freeman High School football game on Friday night was historic. It was the first game in the Spokane area to be...

Gill
7d ago

I'm all for inclusion but thus woke movement has been derailed. why is thus even news. I'm fine with all black refs as long as they are good. people thinking it's 1950

KREM2

Who is Jake Dickert? Meet the WSU interim head football coach

PULLMAN, Wash. — Defensive Coordinator Jake Dickert has been named the interim head coach at Washington State University. This is Dickert's second season at WSU. According to his biography on the team's website, in his first season with WSU the defense produced All-Pac-12 Conference selections. The team also led the league with eight forced fumbles and was fourth in rush defense. He has 14 years of college coaching experience and came to WSU after three seasons at the University of Wyoming.
PULLMAN, WA
KREM2

Memories remain for Firestorm '91 firefighters on 30th anniversary

SPOKANE, Wash. — On October 16, 1991, a devastating firestorm ripped through Eastern Washington, leaving 114 homes burned, 35,000 acres of land smoldered and two people dead. Now, 30 years later, the effect of Firestorm ’91 is still being felt in the Inland Northwest. This Saturday marks the 30th anniversary...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane to host women's Sweet 16, Elite 8 games in 2022

SPOKANE, Wash. — The women’s 2022 NCAA tournament and the men’s 2024 NCAA tournament will be held in Spokane, according to a press release from the Spokane Arena. The Spokane Arena along with the University of Idaho will host the women’s Sweet 16 and Elite 8 from March 25-March 28. Tickets will go on sale Oct. 19 at 7 a.m. Ticket packages are $50 for adults and $30 for children and seniors.
SPOKANE, WA
Your photos of fall colors in the Spokane area

SPOKANE, Wash. — Fall continues to add color to the Spokane area. KREM 2 viewers sent in photos from around the area showcasing how beautiful the city has become during this season. In Spokane, the average time frame for peak fall colors is about the second week of October. In...
SPOKANE, WA
