CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Simone Biles Says She Would Never Have Withdrawn From Olympics as a Teen

By Aimée Lutkin
Elle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles reflected on her decision to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics this year to focus on her mental health during an Instagram Q&A with her fans. Now 24-years-old, Biles said that she would never have been able to put herself first as a...

www.elle.com

Comments / 2

Related
Footwear News

Simone Biles Elevates Chic Black Jumpsuit With Glass Slippers on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Simone Biles brought a sleek take on her versatile style for an interview on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” The 24-year-old Olympian appeared on the late-night show in a strapless black jumpsuit. The garment featured a wide-leg silhouette, while also proving ideal for layering. Biles paired the chic piece with a pair of crop earrings, which indulged several natural pearls on thin gold chains. For shoes, the award-winning gymnast wore Cinderella-worthy clear sandals. Her footwear featured transparent block heels that appeared to total at least 3 inches in height, as well as clear PVC toe and slingback straps. The “glass slipper” shoes transformed her outfit...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Larry Nassar
The Hollywood Reporter

Simone Biles Is “Still Scared to Do Gymnastics” Following Tokyo Olympics, Larry Nassar Abuse

Simone Biles got emotional while speaking about her changed relationship to gymnastics following both her Tokyo Olympics run and the abuse of Larry Nassar. While appearing on NBC’s Today on Thursday to discuss her partnership with the health and telemedicine app Cerebral, Biles opened up to host Hoda Kotb about how she’s balancing being a public mental health advocate with her life as a gymnast on tour. Biles confirmed she’s been in therapy through Cerebral, and it’s been a significant benefit to her on the road performing in her Gold Over America Tour. “Getting the mental health therapy that I need has...
GYMNASTICS
rolling out

Simone Biles reveals she is ‘scared’ to practice gymnastics

While visiting “The Today Show,” on Oct. 21, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles revealed that she is still scared to practice gymnastics. The 24-year-old gymnast stepped away from the Summer Olympics to focus on her mental health after suffering from the “twisties,” which is a phenomenon where gymnasts lose control over their bodies while they are twisting in the air. It has been described as a “mental block” that psychologically cripples gymnasts, making them unable to perform the familiar maneuvers they were once able to execute.
GYMNASTICS
KMOV

Imo's says Simone Biles is now an 'honorary St. Louisan'

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It wouldn't be a successful trip to St. Louis for Simone Biles without Imo's pizza. Imo's has branded Biles as the "Imo's GOAT". Biles posed for a picture with Imo's t-shirts during her stop for the Gold Over America Tour. Imo's went to Twitter Saturday to let everyone know Biles is basically a St. Louisan now.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Gymnastics#Team Usa
The Spun

Simone Biles Shares Honest Admission On Current State

Over the summer, many of us were first introduced to the concept of the “twisties,” a debilitating issue that many gymnasts deal with during aerial events. Simone Biles, perhaps the greatest Olympic gymnast in history, had her 2020 Summer Olympics, which took place this past Summer, largely derailed by the issue.
SPORTS
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Simone Biles’ Honest Admission

Just a few months ago, the world watched as United States gymnastics star Simone Biles had her 2020 Summer Olympics derailed. Perhaps the greatest Olympic gymnast in history, Biles went through what she called the “twisties.” Earlier this morning, she made an appearance on TODAY where she admitted she’s still “scared” to do gymnastics.
GYMNASTICS
New Haven Register

Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Maggie Nichols, Aly Raisman Urge Congress to Oust U.S. Olympic Directors

Gymnastic champions Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Maggie Nichols and Aly Raisman joined forces to pressure Congress to terminate the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee’s board of directors after it allegedly failed to protect them from longtime team doctor Larry Nassar’s sexual abuse, as The Wall Street Journal reports. Nassar abused an estimated 300 young athletes under the guise of medical treatment and was sentenced to 100 years in prison in 2018.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
POPSUGAR

I Tried a 10-Minute Conditioning Session From Simone Biles's Gold Over America Tour — It's Flippin' Hard

Simone Biles's Gold Over America Tour features a strong lineup of world-class gymnasts. And prior to the group's Minneapolis, MN, tour stop on Oct. 13, some of them completed a 10-minute conditioning workout (because elite athletes obviously work out before they perform!). Olympic floor gold medalist Jade Carey and Olympic team silver medalist Grace McCallum each live streamed the workout, led by gymnastics veteran Chellsie Memmel, on Instagram.
WORKOUTS
chatsports.com

What Simone Biles learned from Tokyo Olympics: 'How courageous, how brave I am'

ROSEMONT, Ill. — It took being at her lowest and most vulnerable to show Simone Biles how strong and resilient she is. It’s been almost three months since Biles was forced to withdraw from multiple events at the Tokyo Olympics after rising anxiety manifested itself in the “twisties,” causing her to lose her sense of where she was in the air. She’s still processing it all – that it happened, the reaction to it – but a few things are clear.
SPORTS
E! News

Simone Biles Fights Back Tears While Admitting She's "Still Scared to Do Gymnastics"

Watch: Figure Skater Gracie Gold Applauds Simone Biles for Being "Brave" After the 2020 Summer Olympics, Simone Biles is still trying to finding her balance. The 24-year-old athlete, one of the most decorated gymnasts of all time, was expected to be the talk of the delayed summer games in Tokyo. But after struggling with "the twisties"—a phenomenon in which a gymnast gets lost in the air—she withdrew from multiple competitions, ultimately winning bronze in the balance beam final and silver in the women's artistic team all-around, from which she withdrew after competing on the vault. Despite not participating in many of the highly anticipated events, Biles remained the topic of conversation, becoming a symbol of mental health awareness as she prioritized her well-being over the competition.
GYMNASTICS
WSYX ABC6

Simone Biles highlights Gold Over America Tour at Nationwide Arena

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles returned to Columbus Tuesday night to headline the Athleta presents Gold Over America Tour. The 35-city tour features an all-star team of female gymnastic champions spreading messages of empowerment and togetherness. Biles, who was born in Columbus, was joined by Olympic...
COLUMBUS, OH
MSNBC

Simone Biles shares her mental health journey and how she's helping others

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles joined Stephanie Ruhle to discuss why she's speaking out about her mental health following the Tokyo Games. CEO and Founder of Cerebral, Kyle Robertson, shares how his platform is working to tear down barriers to accessing mental health and telemedicine resources. "It's okay to not be okay," Biles says.Oct. 21, 2021.
MENTAL HEALTH
olympics.com

Simone Biles: "I know I'm strong enough"

Seven-time Olympic artistic gymnastics medallist Simone Biles says everything is going to be all right for her as she continues to speak on the importance of prioritising mental health. A heavy favourite for as many as five gold medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Biles had to withdraw from...
GYMNASTICS
The Independent

Japanese Olympic gymnast suffers serious spinal injury in fall

Japan’s Hitomi Hatakeda pulled out of the women’s all-around final at the 2021 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships after the 21-year-old suffered a serious spinal injury during a training fall, the Japan Gymnastics Association said. Hatakeda, who appeared at the Tokyo Olympics, injured her spine while training on the uneven bars...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy