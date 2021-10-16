Simone Biles Says She Would Never Have Withdrawn From Olympics as a Teen

Watch: Figure Skater Gracie Gold Applauds Simone Biles for Being "Brave" After the 2020 Summer Olympics, Simone Biles is still trying to finding her balance. The 24-year-old athlete, one of the most decorated gymnasts of all time, was expected to be the talk of the delayed summer games in Tokyo. But after struggling with "the twisties"—a phenomenon in which a gymnast gets lost in the air—she withdrew from multiple competitions, ultimately winning bronze in the balance beam final and silver in the women's artistic team all-around, from which she withdrew after competing on the vault. Despite not participating in many of the highly anticipated events, Biles remained the topic of conversation, becoming a symbol of mental health awareness as she prioritized her well-being over the competition.

