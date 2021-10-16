Cayuga Museum is 85-Years Old

As summer gives way to cooler nights and changing foliage, we look forward to all of the wonderful things the fall season has to offer. October is nationally recognized as Farm to School (F2S) month, providing the perfect opportunity to highlight the abundance of local agricultural products being harvested this time of year. From pumpkins and winter squash, to apples and grapes, there is much to celebrate this fall. October is also National Apple Month, and Seneca County Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) F2S program is gearing up for a fun filled F2S month by featuring New York State (NYS) apples as the NY Harvest of the Month! In fact, with local Empire apples from Countryside Market in Interlaken, South Seneca Food Service Director Adam Snell has already served a take on Apple Empanadas with Caramel Sauce for one of their NY Thursdays. Snell said, “The kids devoured these. I was surprised. I made two full size pans and they were gone in one lunch period.” The ample availability of NY apples, with varieties ranging in flavors for every palate, makes cooking delicious recipes like this easy. Funded by a NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets F2S grant, the Seneca CCE F2S program will be celebrating F2S and NY apples with agriculture books and lessons, apple recipes and nutrition, a “NY Apple Variety of the Day” social media spotlight, and a New York Apple Association sponsored NY Fall Apple Harvest Poster Contest.

SENECA COUNTY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO