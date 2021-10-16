CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cayuga Museum is 85-Years Old

By Greg Cotterill
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 8 days ago
On Wednesday, October 13, 2021, the Cayuga Museum officially marked its 85th anniversary: the longest operating museum in Auburn. Many of Auburn’s most prominent families came together to found the Museum as a local exhibition and meeting space for the community to create and appreciate the arts. The idea...

