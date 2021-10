Don’t be afraid to admit it. Those who entered the market early usually find their pocket full of money with bitcoin hitting ATHs again and again. Bitcoin hitting a fresh, new all-time high of $67,000 on Wednesday has many people believe the benchmark cryptocurrency is making its way to $100,000, as predicted by many analysts, including those from JP Morgan, Bloomberg, and PlanB. A new wave of investors now can gain access to bitcoin via holding, ETF, futures trading, and so on. If you have been thinking about joining the boom, there will never be a time that is “too late”. However, before investing in bitcoin, there are several questions you need to figure out first.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO