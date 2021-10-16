BOOKS: A Faith Builder for Children: Katherine W. Fisher

A Faith Builder for Children

Reading Valdosta author Katherine W. Fisher's "A Faith Builder for Children" reminded me of Sunday school teachers from my childhood 50 years ago.

My Sunday school teachers were kind, patient, always with a smile, leading us in singing "Jesus Loves the Little Children" and "Jesus Loves Me."

They always seemed to care for us and they always had a story and a lesson to share from the Bible.

All of these qualities pour from Fisher's book.

She shares Bible stories and morals from them. She includes comments on how children can apply these lessons and stories to their lives, along with Bible verses. She shares ideas on how children can live now then carry these lessons through the years into their lives as adults.

The book includes activities, tests, discussion topics and writing exercises.

And while "Faith Builder" is like a children's Sunday school in a book, Fisher also writes for the children's parents. Parents and grandparents can easily read this book to or with children to discuss the lessons and ideas on each page. Or adults can read the book on their own.

Fisher has a degree in Bible studies from International Bible College (Heritage University) in Florence, Alabama, according to biographical information about her in the book. She has served as a missionary in Indiana, Washington, D.C., Alabama, Haiti, Georgia and Memphis, Tennessee.

She has been involved in a Valdosta jail ministry for more than 15 years and "with the help of Frank Baldwin, a fellow congregant, they have brought 50-plus jail inmates to Jesus Christ," according to her book bio. She also participates in a ministry at a Valdosta homeless shelter.

The bio notes she wrote the book because she "feels deeply that it will help to build in youth a strong faith and trust in God. Life's storms are not always in the forecast. We need a solid foundation of faith so that we will not be thrown off base and become despondent, depressed and discouraged. We could just give up. This book should help to keep you grounded and on track in adversity and difficulty."