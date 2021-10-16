CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Valdosta, GA

BOOKS: A Faith Builder for Children: Katherine W. Fisher

By Dean Poling dean.poling@gaflnews.com
The Valdosta Daily Times
The Valdosta Daily Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dFt7r_0cTNelQS00
A Faith Builder for Children

Reading Valdosta author Katherine W. Fisher's "A Faith Builder for Children" reminded me of Sunday school teachers from my childhood 50 years ago.

My Sunday school teachers were kind, patient, always with a smile, leading us in singing "Jesus Loves the Little Children" and "Jesus Loves Me."

They always seemed to care for us and they always had a story and a lesson to share from the Bible.

All of these qualities pour from Fisher's book.

She shares Bible stories and morals from them. She includes comments on how children can apply these lessons and stories to their lives, along with Bible verses. She shares ideas on how children can live now then carry these lessons through the years into their lives as adults.

The book includes activities, tests, discussion topics and writing exercises.

And while "Faith Builder" is like a children's Sunday school in a book, Fisher also writes for the children's parents. Parents and grandparents can easily read this book to or with children to discuss the lessons and ideas on each page. Or adults can read the book on their own.

Fisher has a degree in Bible studies from International Bible College (Heritage University) in Florence, Alabama, according to biographical information about her in the book. She has served as a missionary in Indiana, Washington, D.C., Alabama, Haiti, Georgia and Memphis, Tennessee.

She has been involved in a Valdosta jail ministry for more than 15 years and "with the help of Frank Baldwin, a fellow congregant, they have brought 50-plus jail inmates to Jesus Christ," according to her book bio. She also participates in a ministry at a Valdosta homeless shelter.

The bio notes she wrote the book because she "feels deeply that it will help to build in youth a strong faith and trust in God. Life's storms are not always in the forecast. We need a solid foundation of faith so that we will not be thrown off base and become despondent, depressed and discouraged. We could just give up. This book should help to keep you grounded and on track in adversity and difficulty."

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Baldwin was 'practicing' with gun when it went off, warrant says

Witnesses said actor Alec Baldwin was "practicing" with a gun when it went off before filming started on the set of "Rust" in New Mexico, according to new information released Sunday in search warrants. The new information includes previously unreported statements from director Joel Souza and cameraman Reid Russell. Souza...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Valdosta, GA
Society
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, GA
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Local
Georgia Society
Local
Georgia Entertainment
City
Valdosta, GA
Valdosta, GA
Entertainment
NBC News

Obama decries GOP's 'meanness' while campaigning for McAuliffe in Va.

RICHMOND, Va. — Former President Barack Obama, campaigning Saturday for Democrat Terry McAuliffe in Virginia’s closely watched race for governor, framed the Nov. 2 election as an opportunity to decisively reject the rhetoric and politics of another former president, Donald Trump. "We’re at a turning point right now, both here...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Jesus Christ
Reuters

Astros and Braves ready to renew rivalry in World Series

Oct 24 (Reuters) - The Houston Astros, unfazed by a cheating scandal that led to their 2017 World Series championship, will return to baseball's biggest stage for the third time in five years this week and are slight favourites to beat the Atlanta Braves. The best-of-seven championship will renew a...
MLB
The Valdosta Daily Times

The Valdosta Daily Times

Valdosta, GA
2K+
Followers
76
Post
311K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Valdosta Daily Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy