Erie, PA

City of Erie declares October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month

By Jordana Elder
YourErie
YourErie
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JfGOu_0cTNeaiT00

October has been declared Domestic Violence Awareness Month in the City of Erie.

The proclamation was made on October 15th at PACA.

Domestic violence survivors made several forms of art earlier in October and displayed the art at the gallery.

The director of domestic violence services at SafeNet said that it was great to be recognized for the work that the organization does to help those in the community.

“It means that others also realize domestic violence is an important issue, and October is of course Domestic Violence Awareness Month,” said Robyn Young, Director of Domestic Violence Services at SafeNet.

October proclaimed Domestic Violence Awareness Month in the City of Erie

Anyone affected by domestic violence can contact SafeNet at 814-454-8161 or on through their website .

