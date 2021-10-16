CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Muslims, Hindus protest amid communal violence in Bangladesh

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Protester have erupted for a second day in Bangladesh’s capital, amid a wave of violence against local Hindus following a viral...

kion546.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Deadly clashes as banned Pakistan party continues protest

A radical Islamist party on Saturday said seven of its supporters have died in clashes with authorities in Pakistan's eastern city of Lahore after two police officers were killed in the unrest. Police in Lahore would not comment on the claim, but on Friday night said two of its officers had died.
PROTESTS
dallassun.com

ABHP chief urge Human Rights Commission, Centre to raise issue of communal violence in Bangladesh at international level

New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): Following a series of communal violence in Bangladesh which led to the killings of several people, Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha President Swami Chakrapani on Saturday urged the International Human Rights Commission and the Centre to raise an issue on an international level. Taking cognisance...
WORLD
Sand Hills Express

Lebanon on edge after deadly protests

Beirut — A day of mourning has been declared in Lebanon after at least 7 people were killed and dozens injured in protests in the capital Beirut on Thursday. The country, once called the “playground of the Middle East,” is already in the midst of a devastating economic crisis, with nearly three quarters of its population living in poverty.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hindus#Bangladesh#Communal Violence#Muslims#Ap#Islamist
albuquerqueexpress.com

Tulsi Gabbard expresses grief over Bangladesh's communal violence, slams jihadists

Washington [US], October 20 (ANI): Former US Presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard on Wednesday expressed grief over Bangladesh's recent communal violence and slammed jihadists for destroying temples. Taking to Twitter, Gabbard said, "It broke my heart to see such hate and violence directed towards devotees of God in their temples in...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Seven killed in Bangladesh Rohingya camp attack

Gunmen killed at least seven people and wounded 20 in an assault Friday on an Islamic seminary in a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh, heightening tensions in the settlements after the recent shooting of a community leader. A serious tension lingers within the camps since Ullah's murder," Kyaw Min, a leader of Ullah's Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights (ARSPH), told AFP in a recent interview.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

UN envoy: Myanmar is now in conflict, could be failed state

The U.N. special envoy for Myanmar has warned that February's military takeover has led to armed conflict and if power isn’t returned to the people in a democratic way the country “will go in the direction of a failed state.”Christine Schraner Burgener told a U.N. news conference Thursday that conflict between the military, which took power on Feb. 1, and civilians and ethnic minorities is intensifying in many parts of the country.“The repression of the military has led to more than 1,180 deaths,” she said. “The army uses a range of tactics against civilian populations, including burning villages, looting...
WORLD
The Independent

Islamists suspend march under agreement with Pakistan govt

A radical Islamist party agreed Sunday to suspend for three days its march of thousands toward the capital Islamabad after Pakistan agreed to drop pending charges against the party's leader. Party supporters Saturday departed the eastern city of Lahore clashing for a second straight day with police who lobbed tear gas into the crowd. The group began its journey a day earlier with the goal of reaching Islamabad to pressure the government to release Saad Rizvi, head of the Islamist Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan party. Rizvi was arrested last year amid demonstrations against France over the publication of caricatures of...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
kion546.com

Deaths and injuries reported in Uganda blast amid heightened terror threat

At least one person has died and several others were injured after an explosion in Uganda‘s capital Kampala, the country’s President Yoweri Museveni said in a tweet Sunday. “The Information I have is that 3 people came and left a package in Kaveera which later on exploded, killing 1 person...
AFRICA
The Independent

Husband of detained Iranian-British woman on hunger strike

The husband of U.K. charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe who has been detained for more than five years in Iran, has gone on a hunger strike again after a court decided she has to spend another year in prison. Richard Ratcliffe started his fast on Sunday outside the British government's Foreign Office in central London He plans to maintain a “constant vigil” by sleeping in a tent outside the building's main entrance in an effort to pressure Prime Minister Boris Johnson to secure the release of his wife and other detained dual British-Iranian nationals, Amnesty International said. Zaghari-Ratcliffe...
ADVOCACY
AFP

Myanmar activist arrested in junta raid: wife

An activist who rose to prominence during Myanmar's 1988 student uprising has been arrested in an overnight raid, his wife said Sunday, in the latest blow to the anti-junta movement as the military cracks down on dissent. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the generals ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in a February coup, triggering nationwide protests that have seen more than 1,100 people killed by security forces, according to a local monitoring group. Junta opponents -- including allies of Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party and activists -- have gone into hiding across the country, while some villagers have taken up arms, forming local militias to defend themselves. On Saturday evening, 52-year-old Kyaw Min Yu, better known as Ko Jimmy, was arrested when soldiers raided a housing complex in the North Dagon township of Yangon.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Gov't officials detained, phones down in possible Sudan coup

Military forces detained at least five senior Sudanese government figures on Monday, officials said, as the country's main pro-democracy group called on people to take to the streets to counter an apparent military coup.The Sudanese Professionals’ Association, a group leading demands for a transition to democracy, also said there were internet and phone signal outages across the country. A possible takeover by the military would be a major setback for Sudan, which has grappled with a transition to democracy since long-time autocrat Omar al-Bashir was toppled by mass protests.Monday's arrests come after weeks of rising tensions between Sudan’s civilian...
WORLD
AFP

Joint military forces behind Sudan arrests denounced as 'coup'

Joint military forces were behind the detention Monday of civilian members of Sudan's ruling council and ministers in the transitional government, the information ministry said, in what activists denounced as a "coup". The detentions came as tensions peaked between the military and civilian figures who shared power since August 2019 following the ouster of autocratic president Omar al-Bashir months earlier. Internet services were cut across the country and the main roads and bridges connecting with the capital Khartoum shuttered, the information ministry said. Dozens of demonstrators set car tyres on fire as they gathered on the streets of the capital to protest against the detentions, an AFP correspondent said.
MILITARY
The Independent

Russian, Tajik troops hold joint drills near Afghan border

Russian and Tajik troops conducted joint drills Friday near Tajikistan's border with Afghanistan as part of efforts to prepare for possible security threats issuing from Afghanistan. The exercises at the Momirak firing range about 20 kilometers (12 miles) north of the Afghan border involved armored vehicles and helicopter gunships. It was part of weeklong war games that brought together about 5,000 troops and over 700 armored vehicles from Russia, Tajikistan and several other ex-Soviet nations, which are members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Moscow-dominated security pact.Tajik Defense Minister Sherali Mirzo said the drills were decided amid...
MILITARY
kion546.com

Iranian governor slapped in the face during public speech

An event introducing a newly appointed Iranian governor was dramatically interrupted Saturday after a man walked on stage and slapped him in the face. Zeinolabedin Khorram, the new governor of East Azerbaijan province, was on stage delivering a speech at the Imam Khomeini Mosque in the northeastern city of Tabriz when the incident took place.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Man shot dead in Kashmir as security tight for minister's visit

Indian paramilitaries shot dead a civilian in Kashmir on Sunday, residents said, as authorities tightened security across the disputed territory for a visit by a top Indian minister. Amit Shah, India's home minister and effective deputy to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been in Kashmir since Saturday, adding to security concerns.
INDIA
kion546.com

ASEAN leaders hold summit with Myanmar’s general shut out

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Southeast Asian leaders are meeting this week for their annual summit with world leaders but without Myanmar’s top general. He has been shut out for refusing to take steps to end the deadly violence sparked by his forces’ seizure of power in February. Myanmar defiantly protested the exclusion of its military ruler, saying it goes against the bedrock principles of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations that no member should interfere in another’s domestic affairs. ASEAN has been under intense pressure to take steps to help end the quagmire that has left an estimated 1,100 civilians dead since the army took power and locked up ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others, igniting widespread peaceful protests as well as armed resistance.
POLITICS
AFP

Facebook failing to contain hate speech in India: reports

Facebook was well aware that hate speech was spreading on its site in India which could exacerbate ethnic violence, and did not deploy resources to curb the phenomenon, US media reported, citing internal documents. The so-called Facebook Papers, leaked by whistleblower Frances Haugen, have already revealed the impact of Facebook -- as well as of WhatsApp and Instagram, both of which it owns -- on the deep polarization of politics in the United States and on the mental health of some teenagers. But there have long been concerns over the social network's impact in spreading hate speech fueling violence in the developing world, such as the massacre targeting the Rohingya minority in Myanmar. This weekend the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times and the Washington Post, among others, focused on Facebook's presence in India, the biggest market for the US-based company and its messaging service WhatsApp in terms of users.
WORLD
The Guardian

Keir Starmer calls for schools to be protected from anti-vaccine protests

Councils should be allowed to use exclusion orders to stop anti-vaccine activists from protesting outside schools, Keir Starmer has said. The Labour leader said it was “sickening” that those against vaccinations were demonstrating where children are educated. The home secretary, Priti Patel, called such protests “completely unacceptable”, adding that children,...
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy