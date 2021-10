Inflation is causing serious financial hardships for many people, and one group in particular has been anticipating some relief: retirees. The good news for them is that the Social Security Administration announced the annual cost of living adjustment (COLA) for beneficiaries Wednesday morning, and it’s the largest increase since 1982. In 2022, the monthly checks will be 5.9% higher, just a hair lower than recent predictions of 6.0% to 6.1%.

