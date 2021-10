Next month at UFC 268, Colby Covington will get his second crack at the undisputed welterweight championship when he challenges champion Kamaru Usman in their highly anticipated rematch. The two first fought at UFC 245, in a Fight of the Year contender that saw Usman win by fifth-round TKO. The bout was not without controversy though as Covington contended that many things conspired against him, including Usman faking a low blow and referee Marc Goddard stopping the bout prematurely. Now, Covington will finally get his chance to right those alleged wrongs, and to hear him tell it, half the battle was just getting back to a title shot.

