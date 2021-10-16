CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dbrand ceases sales of third-party PS5 faceplates

By Misael Duran
gamepur.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose who were wishing to customized their hard to get PlayStation 5 to be black may be out of luck. Dbrand, the company that makes the black-colored faceplate for PS5s called “Darkplates”, has revealed they had received a cease-and-desist letter from Sony. The company will no...

