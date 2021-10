Hello friends! It’s your girl Heather and I’m here to talk about local restaurants and watching the ol’ boob tube – these are a few of my favorite things. This Halloween I plan on curling up with something spooky to watch and delicious takeout from one of my favorite local eateries…I just don’t have it in me to dress up as a sexy Mare of Eastown, going out on Halloween in a young woman’s game! Ok now that I have addressed the elephant in the room of me being too old to go out on Halloween, let’s get to the food and movie pairings!

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO