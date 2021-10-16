CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

CPD officer suing ex-superintendent Eddie Johnson asks for 75% disability pay increase

By Nancy Harty
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MM2m7_0cTNdeHa00
Photo credit Getty Images

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The Chicago police officer suing ex-superintendent Eddie Johnson for sexual harassment is asking for an increase in her disability pay.

Cynthia Donald receives half of her salary through ordinary disability. The Chicago Sun-Times reported the 46-year-old has applied for on-duty disability from the Policeman’s Annuity and Benefit Fund of Chicago that would bump it up to 75%.

The pension fund has not acted on her request yet.

Donald filed a federal lawsuit against Johnson almost a year ago, claiming she had unwanted sex with the ex-superintendent after he put her on his security detail and said she could be promoted if she “stayed on his good side.”

Mayor Lori Lightfoot demoted Johnson in November 2019 after she said he lied to her about being found asleep at the wheel of his car.

Comments / 5

Mizz Wo
7d ago

Anybody can see It was voluntary when she did it to get promoted... give me a break. It was a deal that went bad, he got fired before he could promote her. Some you win and some you lose.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Lightfoot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpd#Disability#Chicago Mayor#Chicago Police#The Chicago Sun Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBBM News Radio

Public viewing for Chicago activist, historian Timuel Black set for Thursday; Private funeral set for Friday

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A number of politicians and public figures will be on hand to say goodbye to a local civil rights legend. The public viewing for local historian and activist Timuel Black will take place Thursday afternoon, between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., at the AA Rayner and Sons Funeral Home near 71st and Calumet on Chicago's South Side.
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

10 shot, 2 fatally, Wednesday in Chicago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Two people were killed and eight others wounded Wednesday in shootings across Chicago. In the day’s first fatal attack, a male victim was shot and killed around 1:45 p.m. on a sidewalk near Funston Elementary School in the 2100 block of North Central Park Avenue, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy