CPD officer suing ex-superintendent Eddie Johnson asks for 75% disability pay increase

Photo credit Getty Images

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The Chicago police officer suing ex-superintendent Eddie Johnson for sexual harassment is asking for an increase in her disability pay.

Cynthia Donald receives half of her salary through ordinary disability. The Chicago Sun-Times reported the 46-year-old has applied for on-duty disability from the Policeman’s Annuity and Benefit Fund of Chicago that would bump it up to 75%.

The pension fund has not acted on her request yet.

Donald filed a federal lawsuit against Johnson almost a year ago, claiming she had unwanted sex with the ex-superintendent after he put her on his security detail and said she could be promoted if she “stayed on his good side.”

Mayor Lori Lightfoot demoted Johnson in November 2019 after she said he lied to her about being found asleep at the wheel of his car.