One of Pop Smoke’s Alleged Killers Wants Murder Charge Dropped

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Baltimore men have been charged in an August shooting that killed two men in southwest Baltimore, police said Friday. Raekwon Griffin, 20, was arrested on October 14, and Montay Shuler, 22, was arrested on October 18. Both men are charged with first-degree murder. Officers responded on the night of August 5 to the 4300 block of Flowerton Road, where they found 26-year-old Brian Palmer and 33-year-old Darrin Stewart shot and unconscious in a car. They were transported to Shock Trauma, where they were pronounced dead. Raekwon Griffin, left, Montay Shuler, right Baltimore Police collaborated with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in their investigation. “I want to thank the hardworking Homicide Detectives and our partners at ATF in identifying and arresting these two responsible for the murder of two individuals in our community,” said Commissioner Michael Harrison. “The arrests in this case is a result of our ongoing and strong partnership with the ATF in bringing those responsible for gun violence in our city to justice”

