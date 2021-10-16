CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

One of Pop Smoke’s Alleged Killers Wants Murder Charge Dropped

By Krista B.
HOT 97
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Pop Smoke’s alleged killers is fighting to have his murder charge dropped. Reports state that Corey Walker along with his lawyer Christopher Darden had a court appearance on Friday, Oct.15 to have the charge of murder with the special circumstance that came from burglary...

www.hot97.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Inter Lake

Kalispell man charged with murder following alleged assault in Butte

A 46-year-old Kalispell man was arrested Tuesday in Divide, Montana, and is charged with negligent homicide in connection with an alleged assault in the parking lot of the Town Pump in Butte, according to the Butte Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department. Jesse Jose Mollenkopf was arrested following an investigation into...
KALISPELL, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pop Smoke
Fox News

Suspect who shot Chicago cop in face said ‘you will die’ after opening fire, prosecutors say

A man on probation who shot a Chicago police officer in the face Monday told him "you will die" after opening fire at a strip mall, prosecutors said Tuesday. Jovan McPherson, 23, is charged with attempted murder, kidnapping and several other felonies in connection to the incident. At the time of the shooting, he was on probation in neighboring Kane County for drug possession and fleeing and eluding arrest, Fox affiliate, WFLD-TV reported.
CHICAGO, IL
hot969boston.com

Pop Smoke’s Murder Suspect Explains Intent Behind Botched Robbery

One of Pop Smoke’s alleged killers, Corey Walker, has spoken out about the intent behind the botched robbery that killed the 20-year-old rapper in February of 2020. Walker claims he told the gunman to hit the rapper with a vase, not shoot him. Walker’s lawyer, Christopher Darden, explained his client’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Two Baltimore Men, 20 and 22, Charged With Murder In Double Homicide

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Baltimore men have been charged in an August shooting that killed two men in southwest Baltimore, police said Friday. Raekwon Griffin, 20, was arrested on October 14, and Montay Shuler, 22, was arrested on October 18. Both men are charged with first-degree murder. Officers responded on the night of August 5 to the 4300 block of Flowerton Road, where they found 26-year-old Brian Palmer and 33-year-old Darrin Stewart shot and unconscious in a car. They were transported to Shock Trauma, where they were pronounced dead. Raekwon Griffin, left, Montay Shuler, right Baltimore Police collaborated with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in their investigation. “I want to thank the hardworking Homicide Detectives and our partners at ATF in identifying and arresting these two responsible for the murder of two individuals in our community,” said Commissioner Michael Harrison. “The arrests in this case is a result of our ongoing and strong partnership with the ATF in bringing those responsible for gun violence in our city to justice”
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Killers#Shaderoom
Fox News

Chicago prosecutors charge alleged gang members in murder of rapper FBG Duck

Five alleged Chicago gang members have been charged with gunning down rapper FBG Duck on the city’s north side last summer. The O-Block gang gunned down 26-year-old FBG Duck – whose real name is Carlton Weekly – in August 2020 in the fashionable Gold Coast neighborhood, and "claimed responsibility for acts of violence in Chicago and used social media and music to increase their criminal enterprise," the U.S. Attorney's Office in Chicago said in a press release.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc27 News

Swatara Township Police charge 16-year-old as an adult for alleged murder after last week’s shooting

A teenager from Steelton has been charged as an adult for an alleged murder and other charges relating to a shooting death that occurred on Oct. 7. Police on Wednesday announced that 16-year-old Steven Roman of Steelton was arrested and charged for the death of Keshawn Maurice Carter. The shooting happened on Oct. 7 just before 9 p.m. When officers arrived, they found Maurice Carter dead in the parking lot.
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Miami

Convicted Killer Charged In The Murder Of Missing Sunrise Woman Erika Verdecia

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Sunrise police have made an arrest and recovered the body of Erika Verdecia who was reported missing last month. Verdecia, 33, was last seen on September 24th in the area of 8200 Sunset Strip. Her mother Carmen reported her missing on September 28th. At the time, police said Verdecia was the mother of a young daughter and her disappearing was completely out of character. Carmen Verdecia reached out on social media for any information on her daughter and discovered that Erika was with Eric Pierson when he was stopped by police on September 25th. Erika Verdecia (Source: Sunrise...
The Independent

Woman charged with murder for allegedly starving boyfriend’s seven-year-old

A New York woman was arrested for allegedly locking her boyfriend’s seven-year-old son in a bedroom and starving him to death.Leticia Bravo, 39, was responsible for looking after the boy at her apartment in Newburgh, New York, everyday except Saturday when she and Peter Cuacuas would stay with his father.Prosecutors says that she locked the youngster “behind a door that locked from the outside”.Peter stopped logging into his school’s online classes in January, and on 10 February she brought his “lifeless body” to St Luke’s hospital in Newburgh, where he was later pronounced dead.An autopsy showed that Peter weighed just...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy