CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Leicester City 4-2 Manchester United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says 'something has to give' after defeat

BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he and his team face...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes says under-fire boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has earned the right to see out the season despite their patchy form

Paul Scholes says Manchester United should stick with under-fire boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer until at least the end of the season. The Red Devils splashed out over £100million in the summer on a lavish recruitment drive which saw them bring back superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, but they have struggled during the early stages of this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Leicester 4-2 Manchester United: Red Devils crumple to see their 29-GAME away unbeaten run ended as Jamie Vardy and Patson Daka strike late to pile the pressure on boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United played with the insouciance and the nonchalance of champions at the King Power Stadium this afternoon. The only problem is that they are not champions. Nor are they likely to be champions any time soon. Leicester City played some brilliant football in a barnstorming 4-2 victory but this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Bbc One#Bbc Sport#Bbc Iplayer
The Independent

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer steadfast over Man Utd future despite hitting ‘rock bottom’

Under-fire Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is convinced he remains the right man for the job despite hitting “rock bottom” with Manchester United’s record-breaking home defeat to Liverpool Brought in as interim replacement for Jose Mourinho in December 2018 and handed the permanent position four months later, progress under the 1999 treble hero has come with plenty of ups and downs.United are now at their lowest ebb under Solskjaer, having seen a meek, error-riddled display ruthlessly punished in a 5-0 defeat to arch rivals Liverpool in front of a shellshocked Old Trafford crowd on Sunday.Ole's reaction to #MUNLIV.#MUFC— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Gary Neville: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United coaches ‘have to take blame’ for Liverpool thrashing

Gary Neville has questioned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tactical decisions in Manchester United’s 5-0 thrashing by rivals Liverpool on Sunday.United were torn apart at Old Trafford, with Mohamed Salah scoring a hat-trick after goals from Naby Keita and Diogo Jota. A miserable afternoon for United also saw Paul Pogba, who came on at half-time, shown a straight red card for a dangerous challenge on Keita.The result leaves United seventh in the Premier League, while Liverpool moved up to second place – just one point behind leaders Chelsea.Neville, a former teammate of Solskjaer at United, has come under fire in recent...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Jarrod Bowen shines as West Ham dispatch Genk to extend Europa League party

While West Ham's last Europa League home game felt like a full-blown festival, Thursday evening's fixture looked set to be the house party on a night when the best people had made other plans. Of course, there was the keen group gathered in the corner – on this occasion, Genk's travelling supporters – undeterred by the outdated playlist and underwhelming snack choice, but the most engaging attendees had stayed home. That was, until they walked in the door just in time to inject life into the party and rescue the evening.For just minutes before West Ham's group-stage hosting of Belgian...
SOCCER
SkySports

Mohamed Salah better than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, says Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says, on current form, Mohamed Salah is the best player in the world after the Egyptian shone in Saturday's 5-0 win over Watford. After scoring one of the most memorable goals of recent years in the draw with Manchester City two weeks ago, Salah was at it again at Vicarage Road, scoring a breathtaking effort and setting up two other goals in the 5-0 win over Watford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

Summary and highlights ofrecer Leicester City 4-2 Manchester United

In one hour the match between Leicister City and Manchester United will kick off. You can follow it here on VAVEL. Where and how to watch Leicester City vs Manchester United?. The match can be seen on television through the Sky Premier League. However, nbsp;a good option is to follow...
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

Premier League: Leicester City vs Manchester United Player Ratings as Manchester United succumb to a horrific 4-2 defeat

At the end of the game at King Power Stadium, here are our Leicester City vs Manchester United player ratings. With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s job under pressure, he fielded yet to recover Harry Maguire against the Foxes. Both teams traded the blows before Mason Greenwood took the chance to find the back of the net. The long ranger helped them to find the first goal of the game. When it seemed that the Red Devils had finally found their feet in the game, Harry Maguire’s brain fade moment helped Leicester City to go 1-1 at the break.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Paul Pogba's public criticism of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United's tactics 'doesn't sit well' with former club captain Rio Ferdinand, as he admits he 'wouldn't be happy' with French star after Leicester outburst

Rio Ferdinand admits he 'wouldn't be happy' with Paul Pogba and his recent public outburst had he been his team-mate. The Frenchman spoke candidly in a post-match interview after Manchester United's 4-2 defeat at Leicester City. Speaking to the BBC after their loss at the King Power Stadium - their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Premier League Match Report: Leicester City 4 - 2 Manchester United

Leicester City won a hard-fought and entertaining battle against Manchester United 4-2 on Saturday at the King Power, ending the Red Devils undefeated strike on the road at 29 matches. First-half strikes by Mason Greenwood and Youri Tielemans saw the sides go into the tunnel on even terms. After the break, a stunning barrage of goals by Çağlar Söyüncü, Jamie Vardy, and Patson Daka overwhelm the visitors who could only manage a single strike by Marcus Rashford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mason Mount scores hat-trick as leaders Chelsea put seven past abysmal 10-man Norwich

Mason Mount bagged a hat-trick as Chelsea handed hapless 10-man Norwich a 7-0 homegrown hammering to cement top spot in the Premier League.Chelsea youth products Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Reece James set the tone with first-half goals as the Blues ran riot at Stamford Bridge.England left-back Ben Chilwell then drilled in his fourth goal in five games for club and country, Max Aarons put through his own net and the Canaries had Ben Gibson sent off for two yellow cards.Mount converted an 85th-minute penalty at the second attempt, failing with his first effort only to be reprieved by Tim Krul...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy