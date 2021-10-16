CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aston Villa 2-3 Wolves: Player ratings as Wolves win thrilling West Midlands derby

By Buez Hadgu
 8 days ago

Wolverhampton Wanderers won a dramatic West Midlands derby in thrilling fashion after a deflected goal from Ruben Neves gave them a 3-2 victory over Aston Villa in stoppage time....

