CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Man, 87, struck, killed by charter bus

By City News Service
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ccBLJ_0cTNZn0b00

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An 87-year-old man was killed when he stumbled into an intersection in San Diego and was struck by a charter bus, authorities said.

The pedestrian was crossing in the 500 block of San Ysidro Boulevard, approximately 10 feet south of the intersection at Virginia Avenue, when he stumbled into the northbound No. 1 lane at about 6:45 p.m. Friday. The man fell just in front of an approaching charter bus, the San Diego Police Department reported.

The bus struck the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SDPD's Traffic Division was investigating the death.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
City
San Ysidro, CA
San Diego, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Sdpd#Traffic Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy