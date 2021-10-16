LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game With Michigan State in Real Time

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Welcome to Memorial Stadium, where the Indiana Hoosiers are set to take on the undefeated and No. 10-ranked Michigan State Spartans on Saturday in a critical Big Ten East showdown for both teams.

The Hoosiers, 2-3 so far this season, are meeting their fourth top-10 team in six games. They are 0-3 in such showdowns so far this season, losing to No. 2 Iowa, No. 3 Cincinnati and Penn State, which was ranked No. 4 at the time.

Michigan State is 6-0, and 3-0 in the Big Ten. They were unranked to start the season, but have ascended rapidly. Indiana is 2-37 all-time at home against top-10 teams.

If you aren't familiar, here's how our live blog works. We will keep you updated on all the live news from the game, plus throw in our usual two cents with opinion as we go along. We'll also add highlights as they become available.

FINAL SCORE: It's over. Indiana's defense played well enough to win this game, but Michigan State comes away with a 20-15 victory to remain unbeaten. STORIES AND TOM BREW COLUMN TO COME

3:35 p.m. — Indiana gets one first down on a penalty, but then Jack Tuttle is sacked on first down and then throws three incompletions. Michigan State takes over on downs.

3:29 p.m. — Jack Tuttle runs for a first down, but then is stripped on a pass play and Michigan State recovers. Chester Kimbrough with the strip and recovery. But then Indiana gets the ball right back when Noah Pierre intercepts a Payton Thorne pass in the end zone. That's his first career interception. Indiana ball with 3:14 to go.

3:21 p.m. — Indiana goes three-and-out and is forced to punt, but James Evans shanks it out of bounds. A 32-yard punt gives Michigan State good field position at the its own 42. Indiana holds, gettin a sack from Micah McFadden on third down, but the punt buries Indiana at the 6-yard line.

3:17 p.m. — Indiana forces a fumble on third down and Michigan State has to settle for a 49-yard field goal from Matt Coughlin. With 8:31 to go, it's MICHIGAN STATE 20, INDIANA 15.

2:52 p.m. — Indiana gets a pass interference call on a throw to Ty Fryfogle, so now it's first-and-goal from the 9-yard line. Tuttle then hits Miles Marshall in the left corner of the end zone for a score. The play was reviewed, and his foot was out of bounds when he caught the ball. Stephen Carr then runs inside and breaks a tackle. It looks like he scored, but the ball was ruled down short of the goal line. It was reviewed, too, and the call on the field stood. Carr scores on the next play. On the two-point conversion, a shuffle pass to Peyton Hendershot comes up short. With 12:56 to go in the game, it's MICHIGAN STATE 17, INDIANA 15.

2:42 p.m. — The third quarter ends, with Michigan State leading 17-9, but the Hoosiers are on the move into MSU territory at the 39. Indiana still has a 289-159 edge in total yards and a 17-8 edge in first downs. Indiana holds a 27-17 edge in time of possession, too. Should be winning, without question. Turnovers again an issue for Indiana.

2:36 p.m. — Michigan State confuses Indiana's defense with some misdirection, and quarterback Payton Thorne finds Tyler Hunt wide open in the end zone for a 12-yard score. Cam Jones bit up, and got beat. MICHIGAN STATE 17, INDIANA 9.

2:30 p.m. — Another horrible interception by Tuttle, fluttering a ball downfield under pressure. He was pressured by Dashaun Mallory, but he's just got to take the sack there. A poor decision and Michigan State is in scoring range already. That's two picks on the day, and both were very poor decisions. I know many fans were hoping that situation would fix itself with Tuttle replacing Michael Penix Jr., but it hasn't happened.

2:25 p.m. — Indiana finally forces a turnover, getting an interception from Josh Sanguinetti, his first career pick. That was huge because Michigan State was driving again and was inside Indiana's 40-yard line. Hoosiers take over at the 27, and need a scoring drive here.

2:22 p.m. — Indiana goes three-and-out and is forced to punt with 6:33 to go in the third quarter. They've now played 159 minutes of Big Ten football this season and still have not scored a touchdown.

2:13 p.m. — Michigan State goes back ahead after a nine-play 46-yard. Matt Coughlin kicks a 51-yard field goal that barely made it over the crossbar against the windo. With 7:54 to go in the third quarter, it's MICHIGAN STATE 10. INDIANA 9.

2:04 p.m. — Indiana has a nice drive out of the gate in the third quarter, but it stalls at midfield and they're forced to punt. James Evans buries the kick inside the five, but three Hoosiers inside the 5 fail to cover it. Michigan State takes over on the 20.

HALFTIME: What a terrific first half for the Hoosiers. Complete domination in yardage, with 217 for Indiana and just 57 yards for Michigan State. The one bad play, the pick-six, is the only thing keeping this game close. Jack Tuttle, outside of that interception, has been very good. He was 15-of-24 passing for 121 yards. Hoosiers need to be better on third down, going just 3-for-10.

1:34 p.m. — Indiana took a shot down the sideline from the MSU 47, but Javon Swinton couldn't make the catch at the 25, which would have put them in field goal range. A quick out to Miles Marshall set up a 55-yard field goal attempt against the wind for Charles Campbell. He had the distance but it missed off to the left. The half ends. INDIANA 9, MICHIGAN STATE 7.

1:30 p.m. — Indiana messed around and wasted two timeouts and midfield before punting, and buried Michigan State at the 13-yard line. Michigan State gave them a break though, running out of bounds on first and second down. Indiana linebacker Cam Jones had a huge pass breakup on third down and Indiana got the ball back in good field position.

1:22 p.m. — When Tim Baldwin Jr. entered the transfer portal after the Penn State loss, it was clear that some unproven running backs were going to have to step up behind Stephen Carr for Indiana. That's happened in a big way in the first half, with Chris Childers (25 yards) and Davion Ervin-Poindexter (29 yards) both having big runs to keep drives alive.

1:18 p.m. — Another three-and-out for Indiana's defense, which is playing terrific. Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne is just 3-for-8 passing for 29 yards and Kenneth Walker has only 21 yards in nine carries. Remember, he came into the game leading the nation in rushing with 913 yards, an average 152 yards per game.

1:09 p.m. — Indiana gets inside the 10-yard line again, but can't convert on third down. Michigan State continues to blitz and the protection and play call are meshing. Charles Campbell kicks another field goal. These failures on third down in the red zone have to stop. INDIANA 9, MICHIGAN STATE 7.

12:49 p.m. — Indiana fails to convert a third down at the Michigan State 26 on third-and-3, so Charles Campbell has to come out to finish off the drive once again. The 44-yard field goal was good. Tuttle's pass to Jacolby Hewitt was incomplete. MICHIGAN STATE 7, INDIANA 6 with 14:21 to go in the second quarter.

12:45 p.m. — The quarter ends, and it's been complete domination by Indiana expect for one play, the catastrophic pick-six. Indiana has 89 total yards to just 26 for Michigan State. Jack Tuttle is 8-for-13 for 78 yards, and Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne is 1-for-3 for only 8 yards.

12:40 p.m. — Michigan State does nothing for the third straight drive, and is forced to punt again. Another huge sack for Indiana defensive end Ryder Anderson, the transfer from Ole Miss. He's been a huge addition to this defense.

12:35 p.m. ET — Indiana goes three-and-out, but James Evans booms a 55-yard punt to push Michigan State back. They start their third drive on their own 21-yard line.

12:25 p.m. — Indiana forces another punt on Michigan State's second possession. Nice pass breakup by Jaylin Williams, and a solid tackle, too. Michigan State forced to punt, and it goes out of bounds at the Indiana 24. Stephen Carr gains a yard on first down, and then freshman quarterback Donaven McCulley comes in on second down and throws a pass out into the right flat that's caught by Carr for just a yard. The throw was behind him. On third-and-8, Tuttle forces a pass and it's intercepted by Cal Haladay, who returns it 30 yards for a touchdown. MICHIGAN STATE 7, INDIANA 3.

MY TWO CENTS — One of the most frustrating parts of Indiana's offense this season is their inability to score touchdowns in the red zone. That was a great drive there, and Jack Tuttle looked really sharp. It's a shame they had to settle for three points.

12:15 p.m. — A great first drive for Jack Tuttle and the Hoosiers. They threw the ball on the first eight plays, and got the ball all the way down to the Michigan State 2-yard line. Tuttle was 7-for-9 for 75 yards on the drive, which stalled on a third-down play, when Tuttle was sacked on a blitz. Charles Campbell kicked a 24-yard field goal and Indiana grabs the early lead. INDIANA 3, MICHIGAN STATE 0.

12:10 p.m. — It's Tuttle Time!! Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle gets the start today with Michael Penix Jr. out with a shoulder injury. He's got the Hoosiers moving on their first drive.

12:15 p.m. — Michigan State runs Kenneth Walker three straight times, and Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden makes a big stop on third down. McFadden is wearing a light cast of some kind on his hand, which he injured in the Penn State game. Three-and-out a good sign for Indiana's defense, especially keeping Walker in check.

12:01 p.m. — Indiana wins the toss and defers.

11:20 a.m. — Indiana cornerback Tiawan Mullen and quarterback Michael Penix Jr. are both out for this game. Mullen was seen on the sidelines wearing a boot. Penix in street clothes.

11 a.m. — Michigan State enters the game as a 4-point favorite, according the SISportsbook.com gambling website. This is the fourth time they have been an underdog this season, and they have failed to cover all four times. ESPN's Chris Fallica did take the Hoosiers, though, during ESPN GameDay this morning. He didn't predict a win, but said they would cover. During the selections, only Kirk Hirbstreit picked the Hoosiers.

