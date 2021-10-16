CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Silva, De Bruyne score for City in 2-0 EPL win over Burnley

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YbTm3_0cTNZV4P00
1 of 6

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne scored as Manchester City claimed a hard-fought 2-0 win over Burnley in the English Premier League on Saturday.

City’s players were not at their fluid best after manager Pep Guardiola rang the changes for the first game after the international break but they still did enough to earn a customary home win over the Clarets, who had lost 5-0 in their last four trips to Etihad Stadium in all competitions.

Silva put City on course for victory in the 12th minute, slamming home from close range after Phil Foden’s shot was saved by Nick Pope.

De Bruyne made sure of the victory in the 70th after pouncing on a loose ball in the area to sweep in a left-footed shot.

The visitors felt Riyad Mahrez fouled Ashley Westwood in the area as City attacked but nothing was given and De Bruyne thumped home unerringly.

“After the international break, it’s always a little bit difficult to come to a rhythm and I know how good Burnley are,” Guardiola said of a team that defended stoutly but was never likely to end its wait for a first win of the season.

“The team showed me the way we want to play and the shape we want to play in. All the guys gave everything, it doesn’t matter if the performance is good or not, it’s important that you fight for your teammates and everyone was incredible.”

City, which started the day in third place, stayed a point behind Liverpool, which beat Watford 5-0 earlier.

Raheem Sterling played the whole game as City’s central striker, two days after saying he would be open to leaving the club in the search for more playing time.

With first-choice City goalkeeper Ederson Moraes unavailable after returning late from international duty with Brazil, U.S. international Zack Steffen played his first Premier League match since January and his second ever.

Steffen played on Wednesday night in a 2-1 win over Costa Rica in Ohio, then took a charter to Frankfurt with U.S. Europe-based players to get back.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Man City ace De Bruyne: Belgium lack depth of other nations

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has played down the talent available to Belgium. Belgium finished fourth in the Nations League after defeats to France and Italy. De Bruyne remarked: "It is a good experience for them to meet teams of this calibre, but unfortunately we lost twice. With all due respect, it is not the same as playing against Estonia, and these challenges are necessary for us to grow both as a team and as individuals.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Player Ratings: Manchester City 2-0 Burnley (Premier League)

The reigning Premier League champions largely dominated proceedings at the Etihad Stadium. For their part, Burnley started the game off brightly, showing their intention to attack - with Maxwel Cornet proving to be a consistent threat throughout the game, especially on the break. The superior technical ability of the men...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Yardbarker

Five Things We Learned - Manchester City 2-0 Burnley (Premier League)

Goals from Bernardo Silva and Kevin de Bruyne did the business, with Manchester City left frustrated not to score more. Though the visitors threatened on a few occasions, it was ultimately a straightforward win that saw the Blues stay in touch with slight league leaders, Liverpool and Chelsea. Here's what...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

De Bruyne understands Sterling 'frustration' at Man City

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne says he can understand Raheem Sterling's frustration. De Bruyne was speaking today at City's Champions League presser. Asked about Sterling's suggestion he could leave the club in search of regular football, De Bruyne said: "Rotation is important but I understand the frustration. "Sometimes it...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Manchester City 2-0 Burnley: Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne on target as Pep Guardiola's champions stay within touching distance of the top of the Premier League by beating dogged Clarets at the Etihad

Kevin De Bruyne celebrated wearing the Manchester City captain’s armband by scoring his first Premier League goal at The Etihad since May. De Bruyne, who has fallen behind Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan and Ruben Dias in the list of City skippers, was able to lead the team out because none of that trio started.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man City ace De Bruyne excited to be in Belgium for Club Brugge clash

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is excited to be facing Club Brugge in the Champions League. De Bruyne is with City in his native Belgium for the game. He said, "I'm excited to go back home, obviously people will always set the standard higher and higher because of what we've won in England in the five or six years, people expect us to win the Champions League," he said.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Zack Steffen
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Riyad Mahrez
Person
Kevin De Bruyne
goal.com

Sterling advised by De Bruyne amid Manchester City exit rumours

The Belgian midfielder can appreciate why his team-mate is feeling frustrated, but is hoping to see him stick around at the Etihad Stadium. Kevin De Bruyne can appreciate why Raheem Sterling may be asking questions of his future at Manchester City, but the Belgian midfielder has urged his team-mate to accept rotation and see the bigger picture.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 2-0 Burnley

Manchester City 2, Bernardo Silva (12’), Kevin De Bruyne (70’) Welcome to your quick recap. Manchester City do but just enough as they managed a nice and tidy away win at Burnley. Being the better team over the 90+ minutes, City made it count and emerged victorious. A slowar than...
PREMIER LEAGUE
meaws.com

Two boys arrested over alleged homophobic comments at Man City’s win vs Burnley

Manchester City and Burnley’s encounter at the Etihad Stadium.Both incidents are ‘separate', Greater Manchester Police have said, but no details have been made by the authorities about the precise ages of each boy or which club they support.An arrest for a man in his 20s was also made, only this was about an alleged breach of the peace and police assault offence.
SOCIETY
BBC

Man City 2-0 Burnley: The pick of the stats

Manchester City have won each of their last nine games against Burnley across all competitions by an aggregate scoreline of 32-1 - only against Watford (13), Bournemouth and Fulham (11 each) are the Citizens currently enjoying a longer winning run against a specific opponent. City have taken 31 points from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Epl#Ap
Daily Herald

Cornet scores 2 for Burnley in draw at Southampton

SOUTHAMPTON, England -- Maxwel Cornet scored twice for Burnley to salvage a point in a 2-2 draw at Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday. The Ivory Coast winger scored early at St. Mary's on a header and equalized with a dipping half-volley in the 57th minute after teenager Tino Livramento and 20-year-old Armando Broja netted for Southampton.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Man City 2-0 Burnley: Pep Guardiola reaction

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola speaking to Match of the Day: "After the international break it’s always a little bit difficult to come to a rhythm and I know how good Burnley are. "They did really well, they have good players and we played a good 15-20 minutes in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jarrod Bowen shines as West Ham dispatch Genk to extend Europa League party

While West Ham's last Europa League home game felt like a full-blown festival, Thursday evening's fixture looked set to be the house party on a night when the best people had made other plans. Of course, there was the keen group gathered in the corner – on this occasion, Genk's travelling supporters – undeterred by the outdated playlist and underwhelming snack choice, but the most engaging attendees had stayed home. That was, until they walked in the door just in time to inject life into the party and rescue the evening.For just minutes before West Ham's group-stage hosting of Belgian...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
SkySports

Mohamed Salah better than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, says Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says, on current form, Mohamed Salah is the best player in the world after the Egyptian shone in Saturday's 5-0 win over Watford. After scoring one of the most memorable goals of recent years in the draw with Manchester City two weeks ago, Salah was at it again at Vicarage Road, scoring a breathtaking effort and setting up two other goals in the 5-0 win over Watford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
WTOP

Mendy, Chilwell earn Chelsea 1-0 win at Brentford in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Edouard Mendy’s string of stunning saves ensured Chelsea stayed on top of the English Premier League as Ben Chilwell’s strike sealed a nervy 1-0 win at Brentford on Saturday. Chilwell’s second league goal in as many games kept Chelsea one point ahead of Liverpool — but Mendy’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

625K+
Followers
335K+
Post
290M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy