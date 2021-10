The city of Oakland and nonprofit partners recently announced a second round of grants awarded to people of color to fund artistic and cultural projects on racial justice. The “Belonging In Oakland: A Just City Cultural Fund” launched last year as a partnership between the city’s Cultural Affairs Division, the East Bay Community Foundation and the Akonadi Foundation. The second round of awards announced Thursday went to eight projects that are receiving a combined $780,000 in two-year grants.

