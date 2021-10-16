NHL Expanded Glance

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Arizona at Buffalo, 1 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 6 p.m. Chicago at...

The Morning After Detroit: Milan Lucic’s Punch Out!

NHL Standings - Recap. -Grit: Darryl Sutter likes big boys and he likes them mean and he’s gotten that out of Milan Lucic so far this season. Looch has two fighting majors on the season and leads the Flames in PIM with 14 minutes in the sin bin. He’s half way to his season TOTAL of fights in 2021 where he dropped the gloves four times. It’s only three games into the season. Buckle up.
The Pittsburgh Penguins Take More Hits

The Pittsburgh Penguins have had an amazing start to the 2021-2022 NHL season. Despite not having top centers Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin in the lineup, they’ve been able to adapt. So far, they’ve put up an impressive 2-0-2 record. However, with some new developments on the team, things may not look so bright for the time being.
DraftKings expands in NHL creating ‘exciting content’ for fans

DraftKings has announced a deal with the National Hockey League (NHL) to become its official sports betting, daily fantasy Sports and igaming Partner in the US. Additionally, the betting platform has also reached an agreement with Turner Sports, including Bleacher Report, to become the exclusive sportsbook and daily fantasy sports provider for their coverage of the NHL.
Enjoy Patrick Kane’s Most Incredible Moments from His 1,000 Games with the Blackhawks

Tonight, before their contest with the Vancouver Canucks, the Chicago Blackhawks will honor Patrick Kane for playing 1,000 games in the Chicago sweater. I don’t know about you, but I have never personally witnessed a more extraordinary Blackhawks player in my lifetime. I’m 31 now, I was 17 when Kane was drafted in June of 2007, so Kane’s career has spanned about half of my life (and all of my adult life). I can’t even think about the Blackhawks without 88 skating on the right-wing every night, so thinking about him playing over 1,000 games so far makes me sad that we’re in the twilight of one of the greatest players in franchise history’s career.
Blackhawks’ Kane misses practice due to COVID-19 protocol

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane missed practice on Saturday because of the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Fellow forward Ryan Carpenter and defenseman Erik Gustafsson also missed practice for the same reason. The announcement doesn’t necessarily mean that any of the players tested positive. General manager Stan Bowman said during training camp that the […]
Hurricanes stretch win streak to 4 games, beat Columbus 5-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vincent Trocheck had two goals and an assist to lead Carolina to a 5-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night, the Hurricanes’ fourth straight win to open the season. Jordan Staal and Sebastian Aho added power-play goals, and Jesper Fast also scored for Carolina. Frederik Andersen stopped 27 […]
NHL Rumors: Kings, Blues, Blackhawks, Senators, Canadiens

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Los Angeles Kings might be getting good news after what looked like a serious injury to defenseman Drew Doughty. Meanwhile, the status on a Vladimir Tarasenko trade seems to change weekly. How long will he be staying with the St. Louis Blues? The Ottawa Senators seemed to have dismissed rumors that they’re looking to add a top-nine center to their group and there were plenty of scouts at the Blackhawks game on Thursday, many of them likely checking in on Dylan Strome.
