Another Friday brings another game day. The Lady Cats volleyball team will be the first team in action today when they take on the Pine Tree Lady Pirates. Coach Bailey Dorner and her program willl be all too happy to be back at the SSHS Main Gym after a brutal two game road-stand that saw them take on Texarkana and Marshall, both on the road.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO