JBL Charge 5: A Waterproof Speaker and Power Bank

As things are opening again and I've been able to go back to Disneyland regularly, my need for a portable power bank has increased in the last few months. While I have always had a few different ones on hand, I don't have many all-in-one mobile options when I need to charge more than just my favorite iPhone. Yes, I'm talking about a portable charger for my best Apple Watch as well.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO