Electronics

JBL Charge 5: A Waterproof Speaker and Power Bank

By Dave Hamilton, John F. Braun
Mac Observer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe JBL Charge 5 has the capability to be a...

www.macobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mac Observer

A MagSafe Power Bank For Super Heroes: myCharge Mag-Lock

These MAG-LOCK MagSafe power banks from myCharge are truly made for superheroes! Check them out in this mini-segment from Mac Geek Gab 893. Check It Out: A MagSafe Power Bank For Super Heroes: myCharge Mag-Lock.
whathifi.com

Bose launches SoundLink Flex waterproof wireless speaker

Winter is coming, but the new Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth speaker isn't fussed. The portable speaker features a rugged design that's IP67 waterproof and tough enough to withstand all kinds of weather. It's been a while since Bose launched a completely new wireless speaker, so the Flex is a big...
ELECTRONICS
gadgetsin.com

Pixy Mini Ultra Portable Power Bank with 20W PD and QC3.0

Pixy Mini ultra portable power bank can simply slip into your pocket as a handy and efficient mobile charging solution with 20W PD and QC 3.0 quick charge. Let’s have a look if you like the design. The Pixy Mini measures 2.9 x 1.18 x 1 inches and weighs 3.5oz....
CELL PHONES
carolinasportsman.com

Einova Ultra Fast Power Bank

Portable power banks are very useful for sportsmen. So, what does a hunter or fisherman need with a portable charging station for his electronic devices: laptops, tablets, even telephones?. Well, on a 3-day turkey hunt two seasons ago, I left my phone charger at home. By the time the hunt...
ELECTRONICS
#Jbl
TrendHunter.com

Powerfully Magnetic Power Banks

The Jetpack MagSafe iPhone power bank is a strongly magnetic charging solution for consumers seeking out a way to stay connected in a streamlined manner. The power bank is outfitted with ultra-strong magnets that were chosen in order to keep it securely in place at all times during use to prevent it from slipping off the rear of the iPhone. The battery boasts a 5,000mAh capacity and will relay power at a rate of 15W to quickly power up the device at OEM speeds.
ELECTRONICS
imore.com

Satechi Quatro Wireless Power Bank review: Convenience at a price

As things are opening again and I've been able to go back to Disneyland regularly, my need for a portable power bank has increased in the last few months. While I have always had a few different ones on hand, I don't have many all-in-one mobile options when I need to charge more than just my favorite iPhone. Yes, I'm talking about a portable charger for my best Apple Watch as well.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Deals:Jump Starter 30,000mAh Power Bank, save 57%

We have an awesome deal for our readers on the Jump Starter 30,000mAh Power Bank in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store. The Jump Starter 30,000mAh Power Bank is available in our deals store for $84.99, that is a saving of 57% off the normal price. Avoid Car and power problems...
Cult of Mac

This massive 24,000mAh power bank can charge all your Apple devices

One of the most convenient features of the iPhone 12 and 13 lineups is wireless, MagSafe charging. The magnetic system allows for intuitive, easy charging that’s device-friendly while also effective. This ScoutPro power bank lets you charge all your Apple devices — and you can use it while you’re on the go and far away from any outlet.
ELECTRONICS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
GeekyGadgets

Pixy Mini compact power bank is small and powerful

If you are searching for a small yet powerful power bank you may be interested in the aptly named Pixy Mini which has this month launched via Kickstarter and already raised over $60,000 thanks to over 1,500 backers with still 20 days remaining. Weighing just 3.45 ounces or 98 g...
ELECTRONICS
geekspin

Lovesac made a sofa with hidden speakers and wireless charging

The Lovesac Company, makers of the popular modular seating system Sactionals, has announced an all-new product in cooperation with sound experts Harman Kardon. By combining the sound technology of Harman Kardon and the furniture designs of Lovesac, a brand new product was born. The Sactionals StealthTech Sound+Charge system offers a unique way of bringing the cinema experience home by integrating Harman Kardon speakers into Lovesac’s modular couch system. This offers a neat and invisible solution to getting true cinematic surround sound.
RETAIL
Mac Observer

Twelve South Releases Minimalist ‘PowerPic Mod’ Wireless Charger

Twelve South announced the launch of its minimalist PowerPic mod wireless charger on Wednesday. The lucite-framed PowerPic mod can be positioned vertically or horizontally and is customizable with any 4×6 photo or room-matching graphic. It’s available for US$59.99. PowerPic Mod. PowerPic mod brings wireless charging to your world in a...
ELECTRONICS
imore.com

RAVPower Magnetic Wireless Power Bank for MagSafe review: Snap-on fast charging

One area where MagSafe has taken hold is in the power bank market with a bunch of brands now offering magnetically attaching portable batteries. Apple even has its own MagSafe Battery Pack, though it is, of course, at the top of the price range. RAVPower's Magnetic Wireless Power Bank is designed to undercut Apple's offering on price, but that doesn't mean it's short on features.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Klipsch The Fives powerful speakers deliver a stereo sound and various connection options

Enjoy a stereo sound at home with the Klipsch The Fives powerful speakers. With a plethora of connection options, these speakers offer a simply plug-and-play setup while delivering state-of-the-art DSP and powerful audio. Furthermore, the Klipsch The Fives feature removable magnetic grilles, multiple finish options, a subwoofer output, and discreet left and right channels. Best of all, the built-in dynamic bass equalizer offers powerful bass at virtually any volume. These powerful speakers also feature 192 kHz/24-bit decoding for flawless, high-quality audio. Moreover, they connect directly to a TV for high-resolution sound and include a phono preamp, Bluetooth 5, HDMI-ARC, digital optical, analog RCA, and USB inputs. There’s even a subwoofer output to further enhance the sound. Finally, these speakers are available in 2 finishes—beige and black—and use a real wood finish.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Block 02 retro styled EDC power bank from $59

Block 02 is a retro-styled power bank that incorporates a charging cable together with a wealth of features including input/output overvoltage protection, input/output current regulation, temperature protection, short-circuit protection and automatic current matching to name just a few. Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $59 or £44 (depending on current exchange rates).
lifewire.com

Stereo Amplifier Power: How Many Watts Are Enough for Speakers?

When you're ready to purchase your next stereo amplifier or receiver, make sure to factor in amplifier output power, which is measured in watts per channel. The decision as to how much power you need should be based on these criteria:. The types of speakers that you intend to use.
ELECTRONICS
yourchoiceway.com

Best Laptop Power Banks For 2021

A standard power bank can't charge a laptop, but these beefy portable chargers with Power Delivery can. Laptop power banks are super useful for any time you need to work away from mains power. When searching for a power bank to charge a laptop or console, you need to keep...
COMPUTERS
coolthings.com

Lovesac Sactionals StealthTech Sound + Charge Puts Speakers In The Couch For A Cleaner Surround Sound Setup

Putting a surround sound setup in your living room sounds nice. Problem is, getting it to sound really good also involves placing speakers in conspicuous (and occasionally awkward) sections of the room. To put it simply, having a bunch of speakers on your walls and floors doesn’t make for the most presentable sight. The Lovesac Sactionals StealthTech Sound + Charge wants to streamline that setup by integrating the speakers right on the couch.
ELECTRONICS
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Nothing smartphone to launch in early 2022, power bank also in works

Carl Pei decided to part ways with OnePlus last year to start on a journey of his own with “Nothing.” While a chunk of the tech community believed it was going to be a flashy new phone, it actually turned out to be a pair of translucent earbuds that burst into the scene. The company backed up by major investors has come good on its promise as the earbuds have been liked by audiophiles and casual listeners alike. Now there is more substance to the company as it aims for greatness.
CELL PHONES

