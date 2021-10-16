CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raspberry Pi 4, Rockchip RK3399 SBC’s get Arm SystemReady IR certification

By Jean-Luc Aufranc (CNXSoft)
cnx-software.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first hardware platforms getting Arm SystemReady IR certification for IoT Edge applications were announced a few months ago with namely NXP i.MX 8 Mini evaluation kit and Compulab IOT-GATE-IMX8 gateway being able to run off-the-shelf operating system images such as Fedora IoT, OpenSuSE Leap 15.3, and Debian 11 thanks to...

www.cnx-software.com

