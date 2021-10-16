CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Manna and AIA announce PensaCan winners

By Daniel Heiser
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 8 days ago

PENSACOLA, Fla. ( WKRG ) — American Institue of Architects (AIA) and Manna teamed up for this year’s PensaCan: Demolish Hunger, Design Hope.

PensaCan is a competition where architectural firms and community amateurs create impressive structures made entirely out of full cans of food.

Gulf Council looking for suggestions of new name for Something’s Fishy Tool

Manna received 5,010 pounds of food this year from PensaCan participants. A panel of judges awarded seven winners and the eighth category was chosen by the public.

The panel awarded:

  • 2021 PensaCan Best Meal – USS Fight Hunger by STOA Architects
  • 2021 PensaCan Best Use of Labels – CanBob CanPants by Dalrymple | Sallis Architecture
  • 2021 PensaCan Structural Ingenuity – Canska by Goodwyn Mills Cawood
  • 2021 PensaCan Jurors’ Favorite – Canska by Goodwyn Mills Cawood
  • 2021 PensaCan Honorable Mention – CANtopus by PRIME AE Group
  • 2021 PensaCan Best Video – USS Fight Hunger by STOA Architects
  • 2021 PensaCan Most Valuable – Canska by Goodwyn Mills Cawood

And the PensaCan People’s Choice Award goes to Goodwyn Mills Cawood.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
southsoundbiz.com

Winners of the 2020-21 Smart Communities Award Announced

Gov. Jay Inslee and Department of Commerce director Lisa Brown recently announced the Smart Communities Award winners for 2020-21. The program annually recognizes local governments and their partners for exceptional work implementing the state’s Growth Management Act (GMA) to shape future growth, economic vitality, and quality of life in communities statewide.
HOMELESS
9&10 News

Winner of Future Voter Sticker Design Contest Announced

The winner’s of the Future Voter Sticker Design Contest were also announced during the Traverse City Commission meeting Monday night. More than 40 designs were submitted from students of all ages, but three designs were chosen. The winning designs were created by Ronin Wilson, Paige Lamott, and Hannah Stalmack. The...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
nny360.com

Kathy A. Ellis Scholarship winner announced

PULASKI - ConnextCare awards scholarship and grant funds in memory of Kathleen A. Ellis, the first Nurse Practitioner in New York state. Ellis was well known in Oswego County. She worked at NOCHSI, now ConnextCare, the Pulaski Health Center, and spent four years working at NOCHSI’s Mexico facility. The community mourned when Ellis lost her battle with cancer and passed away in December 1996 at the age of 52.
PULASKI, NY
toledocitypaper.com

Winners announced in Ottawa Calendar contest

If you want a calendar full of breathtaking photos of beautiful public lands and wildlife, the Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge has got you covered. The Refuge has announced the winners of its 22nd Annual Nature Photography Contest, which received over 300 pictures from photographers in a variety of categories. The top-ranked photos will be featured in a 2022 Federal Public Lands Calendar, now available for pre-order on the friendsofottawanwr.org website.
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aia#Weather#Design#Gulf Council#Stoa Architects#Prime Ae Group 2021
Daily Inter Lake

Kalispell architectural award winners announced

The Cottages at Immanuel Lutheran and Cushing Terrell’s new Main Street building have been honored as the Kalispell Architectural Review Committee’s 2021 award winners. The awards program started in 2010 “to acknowledge quality development in the community that reflects the goals and purpose of the committee, encouraging originality and innovation to protect and enhance the city’s character and appeal.”
KALISPELL, MT
culturemap.com

AIA Houston Home Tour

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Eight architect-designed houses selected by a jury of industry experts to represent the finest in new residential architecture will be featured in the 2021 Annual AIA Houston Home Tour. Open to the public, the two-day tour is self-guided.
HOUSTON, TX
bizjournals

Jason Loucks, AIA, NCARB

Associate Principal | Team Leader at Cline Design Associates, PA. Cline Design is pleased to announce that Jason Loucks, AIA, NCARB, has joined Cline Design’s Charlotte office as a Team Leader and Associate Principal. He has earned over 25 years of expertise in a variety of architectural market segments. Jason brings an extensive knowledge of commercial, industrial, and mixed-use development types, along with retail and grocery programs; his most notable clients include Publix, Sprouts, The Fresh Market, Lidl, and Whole Foods.
RETAIL
kttn.com

Officials announce winners in the Missouri Day Coloring Contest

Winners have been announced in the Missouri Day Coloring Contest. Youth in several grades will be recognized when awards are presented during Opening Ceremonies Thursday night at 7 pm at the First Baptist Church in Trenton. All coloring pages submitted will be on display at Orscheln’s Farm and Home in Trenton which is the sponsor this year of the coloring contest.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Sports
electronic.vegas

Watch livestreams of all eight stages of EDC Las Vegas 2021

Fans not able to attend Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas 2021 in person can tune into to a special livestream, featuring feeds from all eight festival stages. The festival’s largest broadcast production to date will feature coverage from 75 cameras. It coincides with the event’s 25th anniversary, and 10th year in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
radioresultsnetwork.com

Ishpeming-Negaunee Chamber Of Commerce Announces Award Winners

The Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce (GINCC) is proud to announce its Annual Awards for 2021. Winners are nominated by the community and then voted on by the GINCC board of directors. Nominations are based on community contributions, actions and involvement in the economic health of the area. Business...
ECONOMY
benewsjournal.com

BC Museum announces Photography Competition winners

The Brigham City Museum of Art & History is pleased to announce the winners of its 2021 Photography Competition, “Waterways”. Barry Parson’s Drought took first place, followed by Jay Hudson’s Twilight at Arcata Marsh in second place, and Lara Lee Bosch’s In the Storm taking third place. Merit awards were given to Amanda Porter’s Salt Grooves, Cindy McConkie’s Refresh, and […]
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
architects.org

Miguel Rosales AIA

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, the BSA is featuring Profiles on Hispanic and Latinx architects in the profession. Degree(s): Masters in Architecture and Urban Design, MIT. Diploma in Architecture, Universidad Francisco Marroquin, Guatemala. Professional interests: Bridge design and engineering. What is a meaningful way that your culture shapes your...
BOSTON, MA
architects.org

Darguin Fortuna AIA

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, the BSA is featuring Profiles on Hispanic and Latinx architects in the profession. Professional interests: Workplace design, residential design, education and research. What is the greatest challenge you have faced as a Hispanic or Latinx person in the field of architecture and design?. To...
VISUAL ART
visitdallas.com

AIA Dallas Tour of Homes

The 15th annual AIA Dallas Tour of Homes returns in-person and virtually on October 23-24. Curated exclusively by architects, the tour celebrates the beauty and diversity of architecture in Texas homes. This year's tour will feature groundbreaking homes in Preston Hollow, Oak Cliff, Lake Highlands, Lakewood, Turtle Creek, and, for the first time ever, in Denton and East Texas. Tickets are on sale now at www.hometourdallas.com.
DALLAS, TX
WKRG News 5

Plein Air Paint Out to be held in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Eastern Shore Art Center (ESAC)  is hosting an outdoor painting event starting Nov. 1 in Fairhope. The Plein Air Paint Out will feature the works of 40 local artists as they paint outdoors in the Fairhope area, according to a news release from the ESAC. The event was created so […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
thecantonherald.com

MONEY FOR MANNA

Aubrey Williams and Emry Mewbourn sat up a booth outside Box it Up in downtown Canton, selling bracelets to passersby in an effort to raise money for the Manna food bank in Canton. The girls sold bracelets in a variety of colors that were handmade by themselves for a small ...
CANTON, TX
bizjournals

Marc Clear, AIA, LEED AP

Marc Clear was named Sports Practice Leader, collaborating with a team of design and business development professionals, Dane, Bobby, and Emily. His primary focus is on studio and project management, business growth, and client engagement. His diverse background in planning and design of sports facilities and hospitality design, paired with his ability to understand and execute the practice’s most complex projects, make him well-suited to continue building success for a national sports market.
ECONOMY
architects.org

Hansy Better Barraza AIA

Professor of Architecture, Rhode Island School of Design. This interview is part of the BSA's Profile series on Hispanic and Latinx architects in the profession, conducted during Hispanic Heritage Month. Hansy Better Barraza AIA is one of the 2021 Women in Design Award of Excellence winners and is a featured...
BOSTON, MA
WKRG News 5

University of Mobile kicks off 10th annual Project Serve

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The University of Mobile’s 10th annual Project Serve event kicked off Friday, Oct. 22. UM President Lonnie Burnett and Joe Snowden, administrative services executive director of transportation and maritime with the city of Mobile, spoke at the project’s opening ceremony. The University of Mobile Honor Band and cheerleaders got the volunteers […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
561K+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy