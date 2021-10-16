Manna and AIA announce PensaCan winners
PENSACOLA, Fla. ( WKRG ) — American Institue of Architects (AIA) and Manna teamed up for this year’s PensaCan: Demolish Hunger, Design Hope.
PensaCan is a competition where architectural firms and community amateurs create impressive structures made entirely out of full cans of food.Gulf Council looking for suggestions of new name for Something’s Fishy Tool
Manna received 5,010 pounds of food this year from PensaCan participants. A panel of judges awarded seven winners and the eighth category was chosen by the public.
The panel awarded:
- 2021 PensaCan Best Meal – USS Fight Hunger by STOA Architects
- 2021 PensaCan Best Use of Labels – CanBob CanPants by Dalrymple | Sallis Architecture
- 2021 PensaCan Structural Ingenuity – Canska by Goodwyn Mills Cawood
- 2021 PensaCan Jurors’ Favorite – Canska by Goodwyn Mills Cawood
- 2021 PensaCan Honorable Mention – CANtopus by PRIME AE Group
- 2021 PensaCan Best Video – USS Fight Hunger by STOA Architects
- 2021 PensaCan Most Valuable – Canska by Goodwyn Mills Cawood
And the PensaCan People’s Choice Award goes to Goodwyn Mills Cawood.
