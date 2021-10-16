CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Price Is ‘Getting Stronger Everyday’ After COVID-19 Battle

Source: DJDM/WENN.com / WENN

After a scary battle with COVID-19 and being reported missing, Kelly Price has provided an update on her wellbeing.

The former R&B Divas star shared that she is recovering physically, regaining her focus regarding her music career and staying stress free.

Sis is following dr’s orders. Sis is getting stronger everyday. Sis is working hard to get back to the music. Sis is focused. Sis is eliminating stress from everywhere and everyone who presents it no matter who they are. Sis is working hard to be better than I was before COVID, before the pandemic, before the deaths and the losses, before the heartbreaks and the pain. Sis will be better than she was before the craziness.

I thank God for another chance at life. I thank God for everyone who “gets it”. I even thank God for those who don’t get it, those who insult me and those who judge what they know nothing about…you have a role in what propels me to chapter next as well. Everyone can have their opinion but God has the final say! #ChapterNext is being written now. Sis is writing the next chapter. #IAmSis #SisIsMe

In Sept. 2020, Price began making headlines over speculation that she had gone missing. Her sister had even spoke out to a few news outlets saying that she hadn’t heard from Price in weeks despite Price’s lawyer, Monica Ewing, saying that she wasn’t missing. Price then re-emerged and told TMZ that she was never missing and she was in isolation still recovering from COVID. The people that were around Price were prohibited from speaking out about her whereabouts due to adhering to patient privacy under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.

She added that her battle with the novel virus was so severe that she flatlined while hospitalized.

“At some point, they lost me,” the “Friend of Mine” singer said. “I woke up a couple of days later, and the first thing I remember was the doctors standing around me asking me if I knew what year it was. I died.”

Price was diagnosed with COVID-19 in July 2021.

San Angelo LIVE!

Young Mother of Six Dies After Battling Covid-19

SAN ANTONIO, TX –– A San Antonio family is grieving the loss of a young mother who lost her life to Covid-19. Less than a month ago, 28-year-old Ashley Solis was six months pregnant and living her best life with her husband and five children –– then the entire family contracted Covid-19. Even as her kids and husband of 10 years made a full recovery, Solis visited the hospital two separate times. "Like three weeks ago she was just like all of us here," said husband Roland Solis. "Loving, outgoing, and capable of doing anything. It just attacked her fast and hard." As her condition worsened…
SAN ANTONIO, TX
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘Y&R’ Spoilers: Abby Newman Gets CRUSHING News About Chance?

As TV Shows Ace previously speculated on the Y&R spoilers, Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) may grieve the loss of her husband Chance Chancellor (Danny Boaz). She’s desperate to have the perfect family. For months, Chance has been away from home. The two embarked on a whirlwind romance which ended with a beautiful ceremony.
TV SERIES
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Clowns Bleu DaVinci & Shares Letter From Big Meech

50 Cent's latest television series to take off has been BMF, which is based on the real-life story of brothers Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory. The two ran one of the country's most notorious drug enterprises, Black Mafia Family, out of Detroit. Many rap acts, including Jeezy, were involved with the group, and now there's a whole show depicting what went down behind the scenes with the Flenory brothers.
TV & VIDEOS
