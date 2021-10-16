Kelly Price Is ‘Getting Stronger Everyday’ After COVID-19 Battle

Source: DJDM/WENN.com / WENN

After a scary battle with COVID-19 and being reported missing, Kelly Price has provided an update on her wellbeing.

The former R&B Divas star shared that she is recovering physically, regaining her focus regarding her music career and staying stress free.

Sis is following dr’s orders. Sis is getting stronger everyday. Sis is working hard to get back to the music. Sis is focused. Sis is eliminating stress from everywhere and everyone who presents it no matter who they are. Sis is working hard to be better than I was before COVID, before the pandemic, before the deaths and the losses, before the heartbreaks and the pain. Sis will be better than she was before the craziness. I thank God for another chance at life. I thank God for everyone who “gets it”. I even thank God for those who don’t get it, those who insult me and those who judge what they know nothing about…you have a role in what propels me to chapter next as well. Everyone can have their opinion but God has the final say! #ChapterNext is being written now. Sis is writing the next chapter. #IAmSis #SisIsMe

In Sept. 2020, Price began making headlines over speculation that she had gone missing. Her sister had even spoke out to a few news outlets saying that she hadn’t heard from Price in weeks despite Price’s lawyer, Monica Ewing, saying that she wasn’t missing. Price then re-emerged and told TMZ that she was never missing and she was in isolation still recovering from COVID. The people that were around Price were prohibited from speaking out about her whereabouts due to adhering to patient privacy under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.

She added that her battle with the novel virus was so severe that she flatlined while hospitalized.

“At some point, they lost me,” the “Friend of Mine” singer said. “I woke up a couple of days later, and the first thing I remember was the doctors standing around me asking me if I knew what year it was. I died.”

Price was diagnosed with COVID-19 in July 2021.