2021 Week 6: Seahawks at Steelers Key Matchups

Last week, the Seattle Seahawks learned that Russell Wilson would have to miss an extended period of time due to a finger injury. With him out for at least the next month, the front office has decided to bring in another quarterback as an insurance policy. On Wednesday, the Seahawks...
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a Ben Roethlisberger problem this season. Here are three quarterbacks that should replace the former two-time Super Bowl champion. The Pittsburgh Steelers were already making a risk in 2021 by bringing back quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for another season. Last year, there were signs that the two-time Super Bowl champion’s arm was no longer the same. Yet, they wanted to give it another go.
Whether you’re a fan of Ben Roethlisberger or not, you have to admit that he’s clearly lost the spring in his step through the first two games of the Pittsburgh Steelers this season. Not everyone can be Tom Brady. But the Roethlisberger has looked every bit that part of a...
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are in a real fight against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lambeau Field today. But in the middle of the intense showdown, there was a fun moment between Rodgers and Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. In the middle of the second quarter, Rodgers forced...
While coaches resist the urge to hit the panic button amid a slow start to the season, they'll make necessary changes to pull their teams out of a rut or replace a weak link on the roster. Every week, clubs have to tweak starting lineups because of injuries, but in...
The Pittsburgh Steelers finally turn the page on Ben Roethlisberger in this 2022 NFL Mock Draft that starts the future with a full 7-round projection. The Pittsburgh Steelers are very much at a crossroads. Ben Roethlisberger is a shell of the quarterback he once was and it’s becoming painfully obvious with each passing week, particularly with the team starting the year at 1-3. On top of that, the offensive line is in shambles and the defense, though star-laden, has depth issues that have come to light.
Since being released by New England before the start of the regular season, Cam Newton has been waiting patiently as a free agent for the right opportunity. With Russell Wilson sidelined by a hand injury, the Seahawks are in the market for a quarterback and head coach Pete Carroll confirmed Monday in an interview with 710 ESPN Seattle that the Seahawks have talked to Newton as well as everyone else available “who could help us.”
On Sunday, WR JuJu Smith-Shuster was forced to leave the Pittsburgh Steelers game against the Denver Broncos after he suffered a shoulder injury. The hope was that JuJu had suffered a minor injury but that does not appear to be the case. On Monday, news broke that the Steelers expect...
The Pittsburgh Steelers have found themselves in last place of the AFC North holding a 1-3 record on the season. Ben Roethlisberger doesn’t look like the franchise quarterback he used to be. It seems injuries and age have finally caught up to the 18-year veteran. It’s time to evaluate two possible Steelers quarterback replacements for the 2021 season.
Since he was dropped by the New England Patriots prior to the 2021 season, former league MVP Cam Newton has still yet to find a new NFL home. But some news from earlier this week could lead to a change on that front sometime in the very near future. On...
Former Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum says it’s time to hit the panic button in Pittsburgh. The Steelers are 1-3 and 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger, who reportedly got in the best shape of his life this offseason, has struggled mightily. Tannenbaum––most recently Executive VP of Football Operations with the Dolphins––has offered...
It’s no secret that Russell Wilson will have to miss an extended period of time due to his finger injury. However, it wasn’t until this Friday when we found out the minimum amount of games he’ll miss this season. On Friday afternoon, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll announced that...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Antonio Brown took a shot at the Steelers after beating the Patriots, even if it wasn’t fully intentional. Sometimes, we just say the wrong thing. It’s a classic case of going on autopilot, which Brown seems to do often at press conferences after a long, grinding football game.
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a need at wide receiver, and it looks like they’re about to add one who was on the verge of signing elsewhere. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Steelers are bringing in Anthony Miller for a physical. If signed, Miller would likely help ease the loss of JuJu Smith-Schuster due to a season-ending injury.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are getting a chance to recuperate this week with a bye. The Steelers have looked much improved on the offensive side of the ball. Their running game is much improved in their last two victories. Their defense has yet to allow more than 30 points in a game this season. And they have been doing this without their star defensive lineman in Stephon Tuitt.
Two 2-3 teams that entered the season with designs on a Super Bowl run will play in prime time Sunday night desperate to keep their playoff hopes alive. It’s not exactly a must-win for either the Seahawks or Steelers, but neither can afford to lose much more ground in two of the NFL’s toughest divisions.
The Pittsburgh Steelers (+1.5) beat the Denver Broncos 27-19 for their first win and cover since Week 1. Ben Roethlisberger tossed two touchdowns and rookie Najee Harris ran for 122 yards and a touchdown to help hit the over (39.5) for total points bettors. The Steelers (2-3) will host the...
