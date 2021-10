A New Jersey fire department is grieving the loss of an 89-year-old firefighter affectionately known as “Pop” who died Saturday morning after responding to a car crash. Nicholas Prioli suffered a medical emergency while walking home from the firehouse, said Chief Timothy Carson, head of the Jackson Township Volunteer Fire Company No. 1, Station 55. He had returned with other firefighters after responding to a car crash, but stayed back alone and later tried to walk home.

