KEY ACTION Laid out a timeline for hiring a construction manager for the preschool through 12th-grade building project. DISCUSSION All construction companies interested in making a submission for the project had to do so by Oct. 22, Triway Superintendent Nate Schindewolf said. On Oct. 28, three finalists will be selected, and on Nov. 2, each of the three will participate separately in pre-interviews held virtually and consisting of a question-and-answer period, Schindewolf said. Formal interviews will follow on Nov. 18, and a construction manager will be announced after that, he said.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO