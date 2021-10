Students with an associate degree in business from any CCSNH institution will be guaranteed enrollment in PSU’s Business Administration bachelor’s degree program. Plymouth State University (PSU) is guaranteeing admission to its Bachelor of Science in Business Administration program for all business graduates from any of the Community College System of New Hampshire (CCSNH) institutions. Starting in fall 2022, students who have received an associate degree in business from any of the 7 CCSNH locations can enroll in PSU’s business administration program and complete years three and four of the program online or as residential students. All students who complete the free New Hampshire Transfer Connections application will be guaranteed enrollment in the program.

PLYMOUTH, NH ・ 5 DAYS AGO