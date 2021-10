A non-murderous, real-life version of the wildly popular Netflix series Squid Game is being held in Abu Dhabi.The Korean Cultural Center (KCC) in the UAE is organising a reenactment of the games seen in the series for two teams of 15 participants.Squid Games is a Korean-language thriller that explores a dystopian reality, in which a mysterious organisation recruits people in debt to compete in a series of apparently childish games for the chance to win a life-changing amount of money.The games are based on classic children’s games, some of which are specific to Korea, while others, such as “Red...

