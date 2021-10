When it comes to designing your home, it’s easy to stay in a comfort zone of neutrals. Who could blame us? Neutrals evolve easily over time with your style and leave plenty of room for you to switch up the accent pieces from season to season. Let me be clear: We stan a good neutral. Still, a scroll on Instagram these days will quickly show solid proof that pigment is making a comeback, and our favorite interior designers are giving us plenty of ideas on how to decorate with color. Below, we’re sharing seven foolproof ways that designers are adding a bit more flavor to their latest projects.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 8 DAYS AGO