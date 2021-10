BROOK PARK, Ohio – A housekeeper threw bleach on a guest at about 11 a.m. Oct. 9 at Super 8 by Wyndham, 16644 Snow Road. It happened during an argument, the facts of which are in dispute. The motel guest, 27, said she was brushing her teeth that morning in her room when the housekeeper knocked on the door and told her it was time to leave. The guest replied that she didn’t have to leave for another five minutes. The housekeeper said, “Get out you cokehead.”

