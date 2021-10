A new trailer for the upcoming Batman-based video game, Gotham Knights has leaked ahead of the official DC FanDome release. Last year, the new Batman-based video game, Gotham Knights was officially revealed after months of rumors. It had been known for some time that Batman: Arkham Origins developer Warner Bros. Montreal was working on some kind of Batman-based video game. Rumors had also leaked that the primary antagonist would be the Court of Owls. In the comics, the Court of Owls made its debut in 2011 in Scott Snyder’s run on Batman where they were revealed to be an organization that secretly ran Gotham from behind the scenes since its inception. The first trailer not only confirmed this to be the case but that Batman was also dead.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO