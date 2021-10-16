Mayor to address water issues, financing at town hall meet

ADRIAN O'HANLON III | Staff photo

McAlester Mayor John Browne is holding a town hall meeting this coming week that he plans to combine with the city’s informational rollout for the upcoming city election related to water issues and a proposed sales tax increase.

The town hall meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, in the Girl Scouts building at B Street and West Seneca Avenue, the mayor said.

Mayor Browne said the meeting had been planned for Ward 3 residents, because Ward 3 is currently without a city councilor, but anyone in the city is welcome to attend.

“When the Fourth Ward was without a city councilor, I would hold a meeting once a month so Fourth Ward residents could bring up any concerns or questions,” Browne said. Since Ward 3 residents do not have a city councilor at this time, Browne said he is doing the same for them.

In addition to hearing their questions and concerns of Ward 3 residents, Browne plans to provide information regarding the upcoming Nov. 9 Special Election, which includes two propositions.

Browne said he is planning a city-wide town hall meeting later this month, primarily to provide information regarding the proposed indebtedness as well as the question of whether it should be paid for through the proposed quarter-cent sales tax increase or through a water rate increase.

“One of the things I’ll be talking about is the water line improvements project,” Browne said. “I’ll also be explaining the two-part vote.”

Proposition 1 asks city voters whether they will agree for the city to incur a $32.5 million debt for water system improvements plus related costs, in the form of a loan.

Proposition 2 asks voters whether to pass a quarter-cent sales tax to pay for the improvements. If the proposed quarter-cent sales tax fails, the city council already has water rate hikes ready to go into effect to help pay for the water system improvements.

“The first part is approving the indebtedness and the second part is approving the method to pay for it,” Browne said.

Browne said the project, if approved, would provide 28 miles of new water lines, including transmission lines and other lines, such as distribution lines.

“I want to have myself and the city manager available for any questions,” Browne said, referring to McAlester City Manager Pete Stasiak.

Ward 4 went without a city councilor for much of 2021, following the death of then-McAlester Vice Mayor/Ward 4 City Councilor James Brown in February, following complications while undergoing treatment for COVID-19. Because of the way city and state election laws were written, the soonest an election could be held to fill the position was in September, when Randy Roden won an election for the Ward 4 post.

Ward 3 is currently without a city councilor due to the resignation of Steve Cox, who told the mayor he needed to step down from the post to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest because a job promotion at the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant might require him to work with the city at some point.

A special election to fill the Ward 3 city council seat is set for Feb. 8, 2022.

