CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Browns not ready to activate WR Jarvis Landry from IR

By Camryn Justice
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rbOVS_0cTNQtoG00

Although they designated him to return from the Reserve/Injured list on Friday, the Browns aren't quite ready to activate wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

The Browns had until 4 p.m. Saturday to activate Landry in time for Sunday's game if they wanted him to play against the Arizona Cardinals, but opted not to do so.

Landry was placed on IR after sustaining an MCL sprain during the opening drive of the Week 2 matchup against the Houston Texans. He was able to return after a minimum of three weeks with the rules that were modified last season. Before last season, players who were placed on IR would have been required to miss a minimum of six weeks worth of practice and eight weeks worth of games.

After missing three weeks, Landry returned to practice to run Wednesday and Thursday before getting back to team activity on Friday.

While Landry won't be returning to the field Sunday, the Browns seem close to getting back one of their most impactful leaders and veteran forces on the offense as they continue working towards another postseason run.

The Browns now have until 4 p.m. on Wednesday to activate him if they want him to play against the Denver Broncos for Thursday Night Football on their shortened week. If not, the Browns have until Nov. 5 to activate him after designating him to return from IR.

In the two games he played in this season, the five-time Pro Bowler caught six passes for 80 yards, as well as two rushes for 13 yards and a touchdown.

As the Browns are still down Landry, the team made several roster moves ahead of Sunday's game.

RELATED: Browns make roster moves ahead of Cardinals game

Camryn Justice is a digital content producer at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 0

Related
CowboyMaven

‘Proposed’ Trade Sends Cowboys Lineman to Browns for LB - ESPN

FRISCO - The Dear Reader will note that we put the word “proposed trade” in quote marks to illustrate that, yeah, it’s “proposed.”. Not by an actual NFL team. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell, we are happy to say, doesn’t seem to take himself too seriously on this regular project of his, “proposing” trades.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Android Tv#Fire Tv#American Football#Wr#The Reserve Injured#The Arizona Cardinals#Ir#Mcl#Pro Bowler#Camryn Justice#News 5 Cleveland
clevelandbrowns.com

Jarvis Landry, Browns host Girls High School Flag Football Jamboree

Jarvis Landry watched with a smile as girls from six high schools ran routes, caught footballs and envisioned themselves making the same plays as the five-time Pro Bowler. Landry, an eight-year veteran whose leadership has made countless differences in the Browns locker room and Cleveland community, was giving the girls an unforgettable opportunity to take an even bigger step toward a career in football. He represented the Browns during the Girls High School Flag Football Jamboree on Tuesday at Jerome T. Osborne Sr. Stadium at Mentor High School and offered coaching instruction and took pictures and selfies.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Jarvis Landry designated for return from injured reserve

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry is inching closer to a return to the Browns lineup. The Browns announced on Friday that Landry has been designated for return from injured reserve. Landry has missed the last three games with a knee injury. Landry will be able to practice with the team on...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Browns RB Nick Chubb out, WR Jarvis Landry could return vs. Arizona

BEREA, Ohio — Star running back Nick Chubb will miss the Cleveland Browns’ game Sunday against the undefeated Arizona Cardinals, but wide receiver Jarvis Landry could return to action. Chubb, who is second in the NFL with 523 yards rushing, did not practice all week because of a calf injury...
NFL
clevelandbrowns.com

3 Big Takeaways: Jarvis Landry gives Browns the 'juice' they'd missed

What a difference four days can make. The Browns are back in the win column after their Thursday Night Football victory over the Broncos, and they'll carry those good feelings for the next 10 days before another big one with the Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium. For now, we're focusing on...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Jarvis Landry Injury Update: Activated off IR, to play tonight vs. Broncos

Finally, some good injury news for the Cleveland Browns. They will be without their starting quarterback (Baker Mayfield) and top-two running backs (Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt) against the Denver Broncos Thursday night. But they do get back wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who has missed four games with a knee injury.
NFL
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy