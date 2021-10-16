Browns not ready to activate WR Jarvis Landry from IR

Although they designated him to return from the Reserve/Injured list on Friday, the Browns aren't quite ready to activate wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

The Browns had until 4 p.m. Saturday to activate Landry in time for Sunday's game if they wanted him to play against the Arizona Cardinals, but opted not to do so.

Landry was placed on IR after sustaining an MCL sprain during the opening drive of the Week 2 matchup against the Houston Texans. He was able to return after a minimum of three weeks with the rules that were modified last season. Before last season, players who were placed on IR would have been required to miss a minimum of six weeks worth of practice and eight weeks worth of games.

After missing three weeks, Landry returned to practice to run Wednesday and Thursday before getting back to team activity on Friday.

While Landry won't be returning to the field Sunday, the Browns seem close to getting back one of their most impactful leaders and veteran forces on the offense as they continue working towards another postseason run.

The Browns now have until 4 p.m. on Wednesday to activate him if they want him to play against the Denver Broncos for Thursday Night Football on their shortened week. If not, the Browns have until Nov. 5 to activate him after designating him to return from IR.

In the two games he played in this season, the five-time Pro Bowler caught six passes for 80 yards, as well as two rushes for 13 yards and a touchdown.

As the Browns are still down Landry, the team made several roster moves ahead of Sunday's game.

RELATED: Browns make roster moves ahead of Cardinals game

Camryn Justice is a digital content producer at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.