Hertz Global Holdings Inc., the car rental company that exited bankruptcy in June and has been trading over the counter, is planning to list its shares on Nasdaq. The company in a filing Friday listed the size of the offering as $100 million, a placeholder that will likely change. Some of its shareholders, who aren’t identified in the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, plan to sell shares as part of the offering.

ECONOMY ・ 9 DAYS AGO