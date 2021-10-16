CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Hospital Bed Availability In Palm Beach County Plummets

 8 days ago

If COVID Numbers Are Dropping, Why Are Hospital Admissions Rising?

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — While most metrics continue to look good for Palm Beach County’s fight against COVID-19, one metric does not. The number of available hospital beds in Palm Beach County is again plummeting — it’s now down to just 8 as of the latest official report.

Of 2,047 total hospital beds in Palm Beach County, 2,039 are unavailable. That’s a statistical “zero” percent — according to county officials.

ICU’s are also nearly full. Of 249 ICU beds in Palm Beach County, just 22 are available, or nine percent. There are 11 available pediatric intensive care unit beds available, with 20 in use.

It’s unclear what is leading to such a surge in hospitalizations. Assuming the county’s COVID-19 report is accurate, only 125 adults and two children — under age 18 — are currently hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those in the hospital, 24 are fully vaccinated while 79 are not. There is no vaccination information available for the remaining patients.

Ventilators remain largely available now in PBC. Of 385 total ventilators, 40 are in use by COVID-19 patients while 83 are in use by other patients.

Comments / 8

Chaim Cohen
7d ago

Truly irresponsible journalism. Hospitals have spokespeople who can shed light on this. Don't report till you have answers to the questions

