BOSTON -- Kyle Schwarber is once again starting at first base and Bobby Dalbec is on the bench for the Red Sox in Game 3 of the ALDS against the Rays on Sunday afternoon. Schwarber is leading off and making his second straight start at first with J.D. Martinez in the lineup as the designated hitter, batting sixth. The only change from the lineup that tallied 20 hits in Game 2 is at catcher, where Kevin Plawecki subs in for Christian Vázquez in the No. 8 spot.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO