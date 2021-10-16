CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

Monroe County man faces homicide charges in death of 41-year-old woman, police say

By Anthony Salamone, The Morning Call
 8 days ago

State police have charged a Monroe County man with killing a woman in Luzerne County.

Lavrius O. Watson, 26, of Pocono Summit, was arraigned on one count or criminal homicide and sent to Luzerne County jail without bail.

According to state police:

Local law enforcement officers were called about 12:20 a.m. Saturday to a home in Nuangola for a domestic-disturbance call. Upon arrival, police found Elizabeth B. Leonard, 41, dead from “traumatic injuries.” Watson was also in the home and was detained by officers.

The Luzerne County district attorney’s office asked state police to assume the investigation, based on the seriousness of the incident. State police, Rice Township police and the district attorney’s office are continuing to investigate.

Morning Call reporter Anthony Salamone can be reached at asalamone@mcall.com .

