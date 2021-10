Some great news came for gamers and gamblers in Maryland at the end of 2020 when the bill was passed to legalize sports betting and other online options in the state, and once again in May of this year when the legislation was signed into law – since then, however, progress seems to have slowed somewhat as the launch of new sportsbooks and online play options have been tied up in red tape as progress to get operators off the ground and running as expected has been as fast as many had hoped, and slower yet despite warnings of urgency too.

