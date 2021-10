A couple of weeks ago when Iowa played Penn State, a friendly wager was made between the mayors of the Altoonas in those two states. Since Iowa came out on top, the mayor of Altoona, Pennsylvania sent our Altoona's mayor some Boyer Candy Company Mallow Cups (whereas if Penn State would have won, their mayor would have gotten steaks from The Big Steer Steak House. Indeed, a very lopsided wager).

IOWA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO