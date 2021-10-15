CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New club discovers, shares music together

By Veronica Novotny
troubonline.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article“(My new club) is sort of self-serving, in a way, because this is just an excuse for me to get to listen to music for two hours and get to hear other people’s tastes. But it’s still super awesome to be able to share that with other people,” said the student...

www.troubonline.com

Spinal Column

Music series aims to bring community together again

On Sept. 12, the joyful sounds of the Harmony Town Chorus Men’s Barbershop Choir filled the sanctuary at Milford Presbyterian Church. MPC’s Music Director Marcus LaPratt was pleased with the turn-out for the first in a series of monthly music performances designed to bring the community together again after months of separation due to the pandemic.
MILFORD, MI
nashvillelifestyles.com

New Music: October 2021

A former country siren returns to her pop-punk roots on Thrive, with Cassadee Pope making it full circle. Co-produced by All-American Rejects’ Nick Wheeler and Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild, its title feels on point, with stratospheric vocals, irreverent attitude and a revived spirit. (Available Oct. 15) OLD DOMINION. TIME,...
MUSIC
thisisrnb.com

New Music: Dileesa -“Abide”

Acclaimed vocal coach Dileesa is back with her beautiful new single, “Abide.” For those not in the know, Dileesa amassed thousands of followers from her days on YouTube discussing vocal pedagogy. Her videos analyzing the voices of great singers like Patti Labelle, Beyonce, Brandy and more became viral hits on YouTube. They created so much buzz that featured artist Patti Labelle commented how incredible it was to hear someone break down her voice from such a technical perspective. As her channel picked up steam, countless people began requesting that she teach voice lessons. Despite initial hesitance, Dileesa eventually conceded and the rest is history. She began training singers around the world including many industry veterans. Her simple and practical approach to instruction helped establish her as a go to vocal clinician around the United States and abroad. With over 17 years of teaching experience, Dileesa is back to remind us that she is just as gifted under the spotlight as she is coaching those in it.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Behemoth Share Haunting New Music Video For “Bartzabel”

Polish extreme metal band Behemoth have shared a haunting new music video for their track, “Bartzabel,” in celebration of the band’s 30-year anniversary. The music video is taken from their upcoming audio visual album, In Absentia Dei, which is out on December 17. The music video for “Bartzabel” showcases the...
MUSIC
The FADER

Adult Swim shares new electronic music compilation Digitalis

Since 2007, Adult Swim has staked out its own space in the music industry as a cheerleader for underground music from across genres. The late night programming block's label Williams Street Records is perhaps best known for the Adult Swim Singles Series, but they often release genre-focussed collections like Digitalis, a collection of new songs from across electronic music, out today.
MUSIC
Gillette News Record

Ink Night works to mesh art and music together

When thinking of an art gallery, most people don't think about bringing the world of tattoo artistry into the fray. But that's exactly what made Saturday evening's Ink Night at Ava Community Art Center so unique. An effort to bring both music and art together for the community to enjoy...
VISUAL ART
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Music
ghostcultmag.com

Hi/Jack Shares New Music Video for “Patient Zero”

Milwaukee based Hard Rock duo Hi/Jack have shared a new music video for their new single “Patient Zero.” The track is a re-recording of an older song and their video is their first clip in several years. “Patient Zero.” is their first new music since 2019’s Rank and Files EP. Check out the clip here!
MUSIC
theacorn.com

Trio makes beautiful music together

The Epiphany Music Guild returns to live performances with its 15th season of concerts, recitals and choral programs beginning at 4 p.m. Sun., Oct. 24 at the Church of the Epiphany, 5450 Churchwood Drive, Oak Park. Chamber ensemble Trio Céleste will perform, followed by an outdoor reception for the audience.
OAK PARK, CA
antiMUSIC

The Cribs Share Two New Songs From Sonic Blew Singles Club

The Cribs have released two brand new singled, "The Day I Got Lost Again" and "Opaline and Evergreen", as part of their "Sonic Blew Singles Club", which will run monthly until the end of the year. They had the following to say about "The Day I Got Lost Again": This...
MUSIC
westwoodhorizon.com

Westwood Choirs Come Together For a Night of Music at Fall Concert

On Tuesday, Oct. 20, the Westwood Choirs gathered at Hope Presbyterian Church to perform at their annual Fall Concert. In preparation for the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) Region Concert and Clinic, this production gave the students a chance to showcase the pieces they have been preparing all year. The...
MUSIC
radiokmzn.com

STING SHARES NEW MUSIC VIDEO FOR 'IF IT'S LOVE'

Sting recently released a new music video for “If It’s Love,” a song off his forthcoming album, The Bridge, due out on November 19 via A&M/Interscope/Cherrytree Records. The breezy tune, which is now available on all digital platforms, exhibits Sting’s undeniable gift for melody. Lukas McFarlane directed the video, which...
MUSIC
dopecausewesaid.com

Japanese Pop/RnB Artist MIREI Shares the Music Video For Her New Single "1998"

Pop, R&B, and chill electronic-influenced Japanese artist MIREI returns with a lush video for new jazz-laced single “1998” out now via Cool Japan Music. Named after MIREI’s birth year, the track explores her feelings about being stuck between two generations. Split between Millennials and Gen-Zers, she struggles to find which one is most relatable to her and where she belongs. She asks on the chorus, “am I young, or am I old?” The lyrics are filled with juxtapositions of the two age groups, the lyrics mention the shift from handmade mixtapes to Spotify’s algorithmically generated playlists, hand-rolled car windows to self-driving cars, watching celebrity tabloid relationships to swiping left on dating apps. It'll have you in your feels as MIREI goes down memory lane and reflects on how things have changed over the years.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

BATTLE BEAST Shares Music Video For New Single 'Master Of Illusion'

After re-signing with Nuclear Blast in early 2021, Finnish heavy metal sextet BATTLE BEAST is once again getting ready to unleash its force upon the world in the shape of its brand new masterpiece "Circus Of Doom". The album is set to be released on January 21, 2022 via Nuclear Blast Records, and in true BATTLE BEAST fashion, the 10 tracks blend true heavy metal with pop and rock-vibes, paired with Noora Louhimo's unique voice.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ghostcultmag.com

EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE: Blind Tiger Shares Their New Music Video for “Vero Beach”

Proggy Post-Hardcore band Blind Tiger will release their new self-titled album on Novemebr 5th, 2021. Built on a mountain of inventive riffing, emotional lyricism, and surprising moments of mellowness, Blind Tiger is a rising band you ought to know. The band has teamed up with Ghost Cult to share their new music video fpr the track “Vero Beach,” which the band describes as their “trans rights anthem.” With an assault on all fronts against the LGBTQI+ community, Blind Tiger draws the battle lines in blood. Watch the video for “Vero Beach” right now!
VERO BEACH, FL
dopecausewesaid.com

Indigo De Souza Shares Her New Music Video For "Hold U"

These days, Indigo De Souza belongs to the world. That's what happens when you make an album as explosive, daring, impeccably realized, and exquisitely performed as Any Shape You Take — everybody wants you. In early autumn 2021, it's no exaggeration to say that there are two kinds of indie music fans: those who've fallen in love with Indigo De Souza and those who haven't heard her new album yet. And as that second category shrinks, the first one gets bigger and bigger. That's why she'll be out touring the country for the rest of the year with The Slaps, Dan Wriggins, Horse Jumper of Love, and others. That's why she received a "Best New Music" designation from Pitchfork, and raves from The Line of Best Fit, Paste, the NME, and other music publications all over the globe.
ASHEVILLE, NC
buncombeschools.org

Music Technology Brings Art and Culture Together

Featured Photo: 1. (Above) Students rehearse their percussion rhythms during an in-class recording session. 2. (Below) Ms. Christine Cullen teaches students to play African and Afro-Cuban percussion instruments. 3. (Below) J Smith records audio samples in class at A.C. Reynolds Middle School. View the full photo gallery on Facebook. BCS...
VISUAL ART
Pitchfork

Jon Hopkins Shares Excerpt of New Album Music for Psychedelic Therapy: Listen

Jon Hopkins is releasing the new album Music for Psychedelic Therapy on November 12 (digital/CD) and February 11 (LP) via Domino. Following “Sit Around the Fire”—a collaboration East Forest and featuring the late guru Ram Dass—Hopkins has shared an excerpt featuring two songs from the album’s back half. Listen to it below.
MUSIC

