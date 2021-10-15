New club discovers, shares music together

Acclaimed vocal coach Dileesa is back with her beautiful new single, “Abide.” For those not in the know, Dileesa amassed thousands of followers from her days on YouTube discussing vocal pedagogy. Her videos analyzing the voices of great singers like Patti Labelle, Beyonce, Brandy and more became viral hits on YouTube. They created so much buzz that featured artist Patti Labelle commented how incredible it was to hear someone break down her voice from such a technical perspective. As her channel picked up steam, countless people began requesting that she teach voice lessons. Despite initial hesitance, Dileesa eventually conceded and the rest is history. She began training singers around the world including many industry veterans. Her simple and practical approach to instruction helped establish her as a go to vocal clinician around the United States and abroad. With over 17 years of teaching experience, Dileesa is back to remind us that she is just as gifted under the spotlight as she is coaching those in it.

