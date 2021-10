A man was arrested Thursday afternoon after speeding on Interstate 64 and later crashing into a power line in Norfolk, the Virginia State Police (VSP) said. According to VSP, the chase began in Hampton just before 12:30 p.m. when a State Trooper saw a 2012 Mercedes Benz on I-64 East going over 115 mph in a 55 mph speed zone.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO